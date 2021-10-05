Sitecore Names Rohinee Mohindroo as Chief Information Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the appointment of Rohinee Mohindroo as chief information officer (CIO).

Mohindroo will be responsible for business solutions and IT operations, security, and programs.

"Rohinee brings a unique blend of technology leadership and practitioner expertise to Sitecore," said Nick Malone, chief operating officer. "She knows what it takes to build an IT organization that scales to support the hypergrowth journey that Sitecore is on, which makes Rohinee a perfect choice for CIO."

Prior to Sitecore, Mohindroo led the modernization of global technology services operating models at both Genpact; and Amelia, an IPsoft company. Mohindroo served as CIO for Rakuten Advertising during its growth phase, where she configured an operating model for enterprise-wide technology shared services. The model, that connected operating units, included data center operations, end-user technology, enterprise resource planning, security, compliance, and employee experience.

"Sitecore is on a trajectory for growth, and I am excited to contribute my customer-centric technology expertise to power the company to even greater heights," said Mohindroo. "The company is a leader in composable digital experience solutions and it will be my mission to weave in the technology fabric that enables the success of Sitecore employees and customers."

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

