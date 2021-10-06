Corcoran Announces Entry Into Bahamas

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced the continuation of its global expansion by welcoming its third Caribbean affiliate and entrance into the Bahamas with Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas. The announcement made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, represents yet another milestone in the firm's expansion and perfectly complements its ever-growing footprint.

With more than 700 islands and cays, the Bahamas is home to some of the world's best beaches and considered a prominent secondary home market that strengthens the Corcoran brand's already robust referral network. Rich with a variety of experiences – from championship golf courses to world-class dining to extraordinary sailing – this affiliate is a strong fit for Corcoran's exceptional brand.

"I am thrilled to continue such an exciting global trajectory into the Bahamas," said Liebman. "Not only are we expanding our network in a stunning part of the world, but we're welcoming a group of incredibly talented real estate professionals in yet another key second-home market, creating even more opportunity for all of our affiliated agents and clients."

Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas is led by broker and CEO Charles Christie and operations lead, Gavin Christie. Located in the capital of Nassau, the firm is a leading organization serving a variety of areas in the Bahamas including Albany, Old Fort Bay, Lyford Cay, and Harbour Island. Currently representing 105 exclusive listings, the firm formerly known as CA Christie Real Estate was founded in 1973 and specializes in high-end home sales, property development, vacation and beachfront properties, and private islands. The firm also offers a full selection of rental properties, and in 2020, brokered one of the largest sales transactions ever recorded in Bahamian history.

"Corcoran's newest area code is in the Bahamas, and I couldn't be happier that we've joined such a successful, established brand," said Gavin Christie. "We have lofty goals to increase our agent productivity and expand our footprint in the Bahamas, and we cannot wait to get started on bringing our business and name to the next level."

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 120 offices and more than 5,000 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

