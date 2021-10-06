MTX Group Commits to Paid Leave for Family Members Fighting Cancer

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group Inc (MTX) , a leading global technology consulting firm, today announced they will cover 100% of the medical expenses for MTX employees, which the company refers to as family members, who are diagnosed with cancer. In addition, MTX will grant family members up to one-year paid time off to care for themselves or their loved ones battling the disease. MTX is driven by culture and keeping family members happy, healthy and safe.

MTX Cancer Support Program

MTX Founder and CEO Das Nobel also said:



"When we have members fighting cancer, finances and job security should be the last thing they have to worry about. As a family, we serve a larger purpose of creating good for our communities and our people by improving health, happiness, and economic outcomes. We are a family and will be together on the journey to fight cancer."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, honoring millions of people from all walks of life who have been impacted by the most common form of cancer in the U.S[1]. A cancer diagnosis is often accompanied by immense financial hardship, with work pulling caretakers from their families or not being able to support those who have fallen ill.

MTX Chief Brand and Culture Officer Nipa Nobel said:

"MTX is happy to announce these new benefits for our family members who are battling cancer or providing care for a loved one with cancer. As an organization with a deep dedication to our people and culture, we want to ensure our MTX family members are able to prioritize their health and that of their loved ones. We believe that family is the most important thing and will always put our people first."

Prior to today's announcement, MTX has enacted several initiatives in line with this commitment to their family members, including offering a one-year paid maternity leave, on-ground and financial support for family members battling COVID-19, and vaccination sponsorships for all MTX family members and dependents in India. The Nobel Foundation is also providing funding for cancer research. MTX is now building upon this foundation to make all employees feel supported and valued by the organization and not feel that they have to choose between earning a living and caring for themselves or supporting their loved ones at home.

ABOUT MTX GROUP INC

MTX Group Inc . is a global technology consulting firm powered by the Maverick Quantum ( mavQ ) Artificial Intelligence platform that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation and strategy. With data as the new currency, MTX helps organizations transform their long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and the economy. MTX improves decision-making for organizations with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with other leading cloud technologies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Salesforce.

