Poll: Significant Majority Of Americans Believe US-UK Relationship Is More Important Today Than It Was Five Years Ago Americans think the "AUKUS" security partnership will positively impact global security

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Emerson College poll commissioned by the Association of Marshall Scholars finds that 76% of US residents think the US-UK alliance is more important today than it was five years ago. This is a sixteen-point increase from the 60% of US residents responding that way last year.

60% of US residents think the new AUKUS deal will positively affect global security.

Respondents were asked about the recent alliance with Australia and the UK that secured nuclear-powered submarines in the Indo-Pacific, effectively ending Australia's previous diesel-electric submarine agreement with France. The majority (60%) of US residents think the new AUKUS deal will positively affect global security, whereas 19% think it will negatively affect global security.

The importance of the US "Special Relationship" with the UK remains reinforced through public opinion, with 52% of respondents identifying it as the most valuable ally and strategic partner of the US.

The plurality (40%) of respondents say shared democratic norms and values have the most significant influence on a strong alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom.

"Americans continue to see the US-UK alliance as beneficial to our shared democratic values, security and peace," said Dr. Nell Breyer, Executive Director of the Association of Marshall Scholars. "Despite a period of deep uncertainty, it is clear that the relationship with the UK is seen as foundational to addressing global challenges."

Additionally, the majority (78%) of Americans think it is very important (51%) or somewhat important (27%) for the United States and the United Kingdom to collaborate on combating climate change. US UK collaboration on clean power was the preference of a plurality (27%) of respondents, with offshore energy and wind production (13%), and forest and ecosystem restoration (11%) being other areas of potential collaboration noted by survey respondents.

Interestingly, American perception is split on whether the United Kingdom was adequately consulted before the US's departure from Afghanistan last month: 38% think the UK was adequately consulted, 37% think they were not, and 35% are unsure.

Methodology

All respondents in this study were part of a fully representative sample of n=1,001. Data was weighted by US parameters. The credibility interval (CI), similar to the poll's margin of error is +/- 3%. The datasets were weighted by gender, education, race, and region based on US Census data. Data was collected via cellphone sample using SMS-to-web, a landline sample using IVR, and an online panel provided by Amazon MTurk.

About Emerson College Polling

Emerson College Polling has been ranked as one of the most accurate collegiate pollsters by Nate Silvers' FiveThirtyEight and Bloomberg News. Emerson College Polling is a Charter Member of the American Association of Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Transparency Initiative.

