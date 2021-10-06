Rafael Holdings Appoints Mimi Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), a pharmaceutical holding company focused on developing novel cancer metabolism therapeutics through its Barer Institute and investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced today the appointment of Mary Margaret (Mimi) Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer, effective October 18, 2021.

"Dr. Huizinga's appointment reflects the importance of the company's late-stage clinical programs," said Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer of Rafael Holdings, Inc. "Her development and regulatory experience within the pharmaceutical industry, along with her deep oncology expertise and proven track record makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team as we continue to develop cancer metabolism therapies."

Dr. Huizinga recently served as the Head of US Oncology Medical for Novartis, overseeing the clinical development and medical affairs activities of the Novartis oncology portfolio in the US. Before leading the medical function, Dr. Huizinga built and led the strategic data and digital function in the US Oncology business unit at Novartis. The strategic data and digital function included real-world evidence, healthcare economics and clinical and value evidence liaisons in addition to supporting digital marketing and constructing a data strategy and platform. During her time at Novartis, Dr. Huizinga participated in more than a dozen product and indication launches. Prior to Novartis, she was the Chief Health Information Officer at Premier, Inc, where she also led the Applied Sciences division partnering with several pharmaceutical companies around evidence generation needs. Dr. Huizinga has previously served as the VP of Quality at Lifepoint Health, an associate at McKinsey & Company and an Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Huizinga holds an MD and MPH from Vanderbilt University and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians.

"It is exciting to be joining the Rafael Holdings executive management team later this month. I look forward to collaborating with the Rafael Pharmaceuticals organization in the development of cancer metabolism therapeutic programs as it approaches a critical inflection point with the data readout for its Phase 3 clinical trial for CPI-613® in metastatic pancreatic cancer in the fourth quarter of this year," said Dr. Huizinga.

