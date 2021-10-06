Select Medical Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals Receive National Model System Designation for Spinal Cord Injury and Named "Best Hospitals" by U.S. News & World Report

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced that four of its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals have received national recognition for their work in addressing the complex medical needs of individuals with spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke and other injuries or illnesses requiring post-acute care.

Two Hospitals Named Model Systems for Spinal Cord Injury

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation in Dallas, TX and Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange, NJ were named Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Model Systems by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research. This marks the seventh consecutive five-year grant cycle for Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in collaboration with Kessler Foundation and University Hospital, and the first for Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor University Medical Center-Trauma. The two hospitals are among only 14 U.S. centers to receive the award focused on improving the outcomes and quality of life for persons with SCI.

Four Hospitals Receive U.S. News & World Report National Ranking

Four Select Medical inpatient rehabilitation hospitals have been ranked "Best Hospitals" for rehabilitation by U.S News & World Report, including:

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation ( West Orange , Saddle Brook , Chester, NJ ) - #4

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation ( Dallas, TX ) - #14

Emory Rehabilitation Hospital ( Atlanta, GA ) - #26

OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital ( Columbus, OH ) - #34

"Our inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, in partnership with joint venture health care systems, are at the forefront of clinical innovation and excellence," said Jeff Ruskan, president, inpatient rehabilitation hospital division, Select Medical. "Both the Model System designation and 'Best Hospitals' rankings are significant achievements and underscore our commitment to delivering world-class care to the patients, families and communities we serve."

