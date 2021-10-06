Senior Democratic Political Advisor Shari Yost Gold Joins MikeWorldWide Public Relations Agency

Yost Gold Brings Three Decades of Experience at the Intersection of Business, Media and Politics to the Agency's Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, one of the world's top independent public relations firms, today announced the hiring of Shari Yost Gold as Senior Advisor, partnering with MWW founder and CEO, Michael Kempner on the increasing market demand for crisis and communications support at the intersection of business and government, as well as collaborate across all client sectors under MWW's one P&L structure. Shari will be a member of the firm's senior leadership and business development teams.

Prior to MWW, Shari served in numerous senior leadership roles across national Democratic politics, including longtime senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris. She previously held senior roles with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Governors Association, Campaign Advisor to DNC Chair Jamie Harrison, Finance Director to former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, and longtime advisor to Agriculture Secretary and former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack.

Yost Gold's private sector experience includes senior stints with Cablevision/Madison Square Garden Companies, Rainbow Media POLITICO, Google, HDR Corporation and Hearst Corporation working with Elle and Cosmopolitan Magazine. In these roles, Shari drove executive visibility and influencer strategies with large scale and intimate events for luxury brands including Gucci, Hermes, Armani, Louis Vuitton, and Hugo Boss.

In the non-profit/association sector, Shari worked on an integrated basis to conceptualize, build, launch and maintain numerous capital and public relations campaigns including Share Our Strength, Black Economic Alliance, EMILY's LIST, Bloomberg Philanthropies, The United Brotherhood of Teamsters James R. Hoffa Scholarship Fund, Motion Picture Association of America and the National Framers Union.

"Shari's experience between the political and private realms gives her an advantage when counseling business leaders in today's environment where government, business, and media are interconnected in every sector," said Michael W. Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Everything we do at MWW is to solve our clients' challenges and better position them to impact the people and issues they care about; Shari's expertise in nontraditional, integrated campaign management will advance our clients' agendas beyond the bounds of conventional communications."

"MWW's connections to government and politics have been a long-standing differentiator in the PR world. That access has become increasingly valuable to brands as worlds collide and business leaders share responsibilities of advancing social priorities in our society," said Yost Gold.

About MikeWorldWide

Thirty-five years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

