eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that on October 6, 2021, pursuant to the terms previously announced by eHealth on September 23, 2021, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted two inducement stock options to Fran Soistman, an employee of eHealth, Inc. who has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of eHealth, Inc. effective November 1, 2021. The first stock option (the "Time-Based Option") relates to 100,000 shares of the common stock of eHealth, Inc., and the second stock option (the "Performance-Based Option") also relates to 100,000 shares of the common stock of eHealth, Inc. Each of the Time-Based Option and the Performance-Based Option has a per share exercise price equal to the closing price of eHealth, Inc.'s common stock on the date of grant. Subject to continued service through the applicable vesting date (and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment), the Time-Based Option will be subject to vesting over four years, with 25% of the Time-Based Option vesting on the first anniversary of the date of his commencement of employment, and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent three years. The Performance-Based Option will become eligible to vest based on the achievement of stock price goals, and will then vest on the earlier of the first anniversary of the date that the hurdle was met or the fourth anniversary of the date of grant, subject to continued service through the vesting date (and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment). Each of the Time-Based Option and Performance-Based Option will be granted under eHealth Inc.'s 2021 Inducement Plan and will otherwise be subject to the terms and conditions of an option agreement thereunder.

The stock options were granted as inducements material to Mr. Soistman entering into employment with eHealth, Inc. in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

