Marvell Wins 2021 Leading Lights Award for Public Company of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Light Reading's Leading Lights Public Company of the Year. The Leading Lights is the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program, recognizing top companies and executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovations. The Leading Lights winners were announced during an online awards ceremony on October 8, 2021.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award," said Raghib Hussain, President of Products and Technologies at Marvell. "This recognition is a testament to our transformation of becoming the leading data infrastructure semiconductor innovator. We look forward to working with our customers and partners to accelerate our data-driven world with 5G, optimized cloud, automotive and enterprise solutions."

"Congratulations to Marvell for being selected as Public Company of the Year," said Light Reading Editor-in-Chief Phil Harvey. "The award demonstrates that Marvell not only had a great year, but is on a trajectory to continue to make a difference in the global communications industry. We look forward to seeing what they do next."

Now in its 17th year, the Leading Lights Awards recognize the industry's top companies and their executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation. Light Reading's reputation for fiercely independent analysis of the people, products, and companies it covers makes this the most credible and authoritative awards program in the industry.

