Charlotte's Web Achieves Organic Certification

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," or the "Company"), the market leader in full spectrum hemp extract products, today announced that its corporate farm acreage, and its 137,000 sq. ft. Louisville, Colo.-based manufacturing and R&D facility, earned U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) organic certification. This certification paves the way for several product lines to carry the USDA Organic Seal.

Wellness seekers can now find Charlotte's Web™ certified organic tincture products online or at retail stores in Mint Chocolate, Orange Blossom, and Lemon Twist flavors, or in unflavored Olive Oil in 10, 30, or 100 mL sizes. These 12 Charlotte's Web products, in 17 mg or 60 mg options carry the USDA Organic Seal on the label. The tinctures support everyday health as they are packed with nutrients such as antioxidants, phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD), terpenes and other plant compounds.

"Farming is governed by a natural law based on give and take, and we have learned the more we give to our soil through organic and regenerative practices, the more we get back," said Ray Sitorius, Director of Farming Operations. "Earning organic certification validates our land stewardship and Charlotte's Web's ongoing commitment to farm in balance with nature and our living soil."

In compliance with federal regulations for certified organic practices and with the Company's own strict quality and safety standards, these products are produced without genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and made from hemp grown on U.S. hemp farms with no synthetic pesticides or herbicides. Charlotte's Web farmers use cover crops and crop rotation to build healthy soils. The Company maintained USDA certified organic practices on its farm over a three-year transition period with on-farm inspections by a USDA accredited organic certification agency before being formally approved as 'USDA Certified Organic.'

"As a Certified B Corporation, we hold ourselves accountable to continual improvement from our organic hemp farms to our manufacturing facilities to the retail shelf," said Charlotte's Web Chief Executive Officer, Deanie Elsner. "Organic certification is one more reason Charlotte's Web is the world's most trusted hemp extract."

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into hemp extracts containing naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D science division is located at the University at Buffalo in New York which is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system of 64 universities. Charlotte's Web product categories include full spectrum hemp extract oil tinctures (liquid products), gummies (sleep, stress, immunity, exercise recovery) , capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions , as well as products for dogs . Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 14,000 retail doors and 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

