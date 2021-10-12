NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice, the innovative tech platform powering the largest network of pizzerias nationwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Dave "El Presidente" Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, and creator of One Bite, the famed digital series in which Portnoy tastes and scores pizza in what he describes as "pizza reviews for the common man, by the common man."

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports Joins Slice as Strategic Advisor

With over 17,000 local pizzerias in its network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's — Slice's core mission is to keep local businesses thriving by offering the same specialized technology, marketing, data insights, shared services, and guidance that pizza franchises offer franchisees. Portnoy, who has personally taste-tested and unapologetically reviewed pizzas from over 1,000 independent pizzerias across the U.S., is teaming up with Slice as an equity partner to empower independent pizzerias in every community.

Portnoy has not only become an authority in the pizza category, he has an authentic passion for helping small businesses. Inspired by the economic hardship many businesses faced as a result of Covid-19, Portnoy created the Barstool Fund and has effectively raised over $41M to support small businesses. His effort to help small businesses doesn't end there. The founder of Barstool Sports will use his market reach and loyal following to help Slice attract more pizzerias and capture a bigger share of the $47 billion dollar industry.

"The team at Barstool has been exceptional to work with and we're looking forward to doubling-down on our partnership with Dave by welcoming him as an advisor and equity partner," said Ilir Sela, founder and CEO of Slice. "Dave is an incredible business man with an unmatched level of passion and authenticity. We're thrilled to have him supporting our efforts to bring better resources to the independent pizzerias that deserve to thrive."

"Slice has been partnering with Barstool for some time, which has given me the opportunity to get to know Ilir and understand his vision," said Portnoy. "These guys at Slice are really helping small businesses and that's why I'm excited about this partnership. I want to get more money into the pockets of independent restaurant owners and I firmly believe Slice has the tools, technology and expertise to grow their businesses."

ABOUT SLICE:

A 2021 winner of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award, Slice empowers over 17,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialized technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, all at industry-low flat-rate pricing, Slice enables them to serve their digitally-minded customers and move away from 3rd party apps. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to modernize and support his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation's largest pizza network — more than double the U.S. footprint of Domino's. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

