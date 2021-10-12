Energy Alert
Travelzoo Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call on October 20 at 11:00 AM ET

Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Travelzoo logo
WHAT:     

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on October 20, 2021.



WHEN:      

October 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET



HOW:         

A live webcast of Travelzoo's Q3 2021 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.



CONTACT: 

Almira Pusch


Travelzoo Investor Relations


ir@travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-q3-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-october-20-at-1100-am-et-301398495.html

SOURCE Travelzoo

SOURCE Travelzoo