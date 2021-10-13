Acer Expands Lineup of Eco-friendly Vero Products

Editor's Summary

Acer introduced its Vero line of green products which utilize post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and recyclable packaging

The Acer Aspire Vero is an eco-friendly and upgradeable laptop, Acer's first step on the way to pioneering a green PC that utilizes PCR plastic across the entire chassis

The Acer TravelMate Vero is a business laptop that combines the eco-friendly Vero design with 11th Gen Intel ® Core ™ i7 processors

The Acer Veriton Vero is a mini and modern desktop PC designed to provide commercial-grade performance in a compact package that can be extensively customized

The Acer Vero BR277 is an FHD monitor boasting green certifications from ENERGY STAR ® , TCO and EPEAT

A series of Vero accessories such as mice, mousepads, and laptop sleeves were also announced

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer launched a lineup of green PCs with its Vero series, including the Acer Aspire Vero laptop for consumers and the Acer TravelMate Vero laptop for commercial use. From PCs to peripherals, Vero devices share certain green guidelines, such as utilizing post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and shipping in recyclable packaging. As sustainability concerns not only how a product is made but what becomes of it, Acer's Vero devices have also been designed to be easy to disassemble, simplifying the process of repairs or upgrades and ultimately increasing the devices' lifespans.

Acer Aspire Vero - Green Laptop

More than just a stylish computer, the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) is a tangible manifestation of Acer's commitment to more sustainable operations. Its chassis is composed of 30% PCR plastic, cutting CO 2 emissions by 21%[1] for the production of that part. The keycaps also contain 50% PCR plastic, and the Aspire Vero's award-winning 100% recyclable packaging can be repurposed as a DIY laptop stand. From there, a thoughtful design helps to eliminate needless waste by making it easy to disassemble, repair, upgrade and recycle the computer or its components. Running the newly-released Windows 11 operating system, it's incredibly easy to use, too.

The green PC's 99% recyclable 15.6-inch FHD IPS display is powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics[2], so users can count on world-class performance and productivity when they need it. When working on less demanding tasks, Acer's new VeroSense™ software gives users the option of selecting a usage mode that has been optimized for energy efficiency and battery life. Features like Wi-Fi 6, a Type-C USB port and two Type-A USB ports make for a more reliable usage experience, while Acer TrueHarmony™ and Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI noise reduction allow for crystal-clear conference calls.

Users interested in going all-green can complete the full eco-friendly Vero set with the Macaron Vero Mouse (AMR020), Vero Mousepad (AMP120 / AMP121) and Vero Sleeve (ABG131 / ABG132).

Acer TravelMate Vero - Green Laptop

The Acer TravelMate Vero (TMV15-51) is an eco-friendly business laptop aimed at organizations which champion sustainable practices. It comes with up to an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor[2], 16 GB of DDR4 memory and a 1 TB SSD, more than sufficient for large productivity tasks, and this power is supported by security measures. A discrete TPM provides enterprise-level security and manageability, while a Kensington lock slot provides physical protection for important data. The TravelMate Vero also ships with Acer ProShield Plus, an all-in-one security solution which includes features like encryption and decryption, plus the biometric authentication measures built into Windows 11 Pro.

This version of the TravelMate Vero makes it possible for companies to customize[3] the laptop's startup logo, an important part of branding for businesses large and small. This is made possible by features available in Acer Commercial BIOS, which also makes it possible to lock or rollback the BIOS, to update it even on a non-Windows platform, and to leverage CHIPSEC validation for further improved system security.

Part of the Vero lineup of green PCs, the TravelMate Vero features 30% PCR plastic throughout its chassis, is designed to be easily repaired or upgraded, and ships in 100% recyclable packaging.

Acer Veriton Vero Mini - Green Desktop

The Acer Veriton Vero Mini (VVN4690G) is an eco-friendly mini PC designed to provide commercial-grade performance in a compact and customizable tower, empowering users with the perfect device for their unique work situation. Users can take advantage of plenty of connectivity options with fast and stable Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) or Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) in addition to an array of USB and display ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that allows for simultaneous high speed data transfer and power charging. The device will feature next-generation Intel® Core™ vPro® processors[2], and with a dedicated set of management tools like Acer Office Manager and Acer Control Center, IT staff can smoothly manage their company's entire fleet of computers.

The Veriton Vero Mini's ventilated chassis consists of 25% PCR plastic, and the green mini-pc ships in a 100% recyclable box.

Acer Vero BR277 - Green Monitor

A reflection of Acer's commitment to the environment, the Acer Vero BR277 is a sustainable FHD monitor with a housing made from more than 50% PCR plastic, and has earned green certifications from ENERGY STAR®, TCO and EPEAT. Its next priority is comfort: the monitor sits on Acer's Ergostand, enabling users to tilt, swivel, height-adjust and pivot the monitor until the perfect viewing angle is achieved, and also features Acer's VisionCare suite of technology that helps to reduce eye strain. The monitor's ComfyView display features a non-glare and Flicker-less panel that can be dimmed to 15% brightness, significantly dimmer than many monitors on the market, and also leverages Acer's BlueLightShield™ to reduce the amount of blue light that users are exposed to.

As a final touch, the monitor ships in 100% recyclable packaging.

Acer Earthion

The culmination of more than a decade of sustainability efforts by Acer, the Earthion platform combines the strengths of the company, its supply chain partners, employees and consumers (channels) in order to tackle environmental challenges with innovative solutions. To date, the Acer Group, including its global operations and subsidiaries, has successfully achieved its 2020 target of reducing its carbon emissions by 60% worldwide[4]. As a member of RE100, Acer is now making arrangements to source renewable energy for all of its energy use by 2035.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) is currently available in North America in November starting at USD 699.99; in EMEA in October starting at EUR 799; and in China in October starting at RMB 4,999.

The Acer TravelMate Vero (TMV15-51) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in Q1'22 starting at EUR 919.

The Acer Vero BR277 Monitor will be available in North America in March 2022 starting at USD 299; in EMEA in March 2022 starting at EUR 299; and in China in March 2022, starting at RMB 1,999.

The Macaron Vero Mouse (AMR020) will be available in EMEA in February 2022 starting at EUR 24.90.

The Vero Mousepad (AMP120 /AMP121) will be available in EMEA in February 2022 starting at EUR 19.90.

The Vero Ecosleeve (ABG131 / ABG132) will be available in EMEA in February 2022 starting at EUR 24.90.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

[1] Emissions saved compared to regular laptop plastic chassis for laptops of the same size. The estimated value is calculated from PlasticsEurope Eco-profile reports. The comparison is only focused on the material itself and is limited to compare 100% virgin plastic with 70% virgin plastic and 30% recycled plastic while assuming other factors that may influence CO2 emissions are equal.

[2] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability.

[3] Please contact Acer to get access to the software tools needed to customize startup logo.

[4] Taking 2009 as the baseline year for comparisons

