Star-Filled Skies and Neon Lights: Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Redding and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS and REDDING, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Avelo Airlines announced new nonstop service between Redding, CA and Las Vegas. The new route will connect Northern California's outdoor adventure headquarters with the neon lights of the entertainment capital of the world. Introductory one-way everyday low fares starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo's twice-weekly direct service between Redding Municipal Airport (RDD) and McCarran International Airport (LAS) begins January 6, 2022 and will be operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

"We are excited to connect these two popular vacation destinations," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "This new route represents an easy and affordable gateway for Avelo Customers in Redding and Las Vegas to experience the adventure, excitement and beauty both places offer."

The flight will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 185 departs RDD at 9:30 a.m., arriving LAS at 11:05 a.m. Flight 186 departs LAS at 11:45 a.m., arriving RDD at 1:25 p.m. This new route represents RDD's second destination served by Avelo in addition to Los Angeles. RDD will be the fourth destination served by Avelo at LAS, in addition to Eureka, CA; North Denver / Fort Collins, CO; and Sonoma County / Santa Rosa, CA.

The Entertainment Capital of the World

As one of North America's leading business and leisure destinations, Las Vegas offers something for everyone, including unrivaled entertainment and nightlife, exhilarating sporting events, world-famous hotels and dining experiences, casinos, shopping and more. Beyond the strip, outdoor adventures, family friendly activities, top-rated golf courses and iconic attractions await visitors of all ages.

"We're delighted that Avelo Airlines is once again expanding its nonstop service to Las Vegas with the announcement of flights from Redding, Calif.," said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "There are so many incredible new experiences for both business and leisure visitors, from first-time residencies by the world's most popular artists to unparalleled sports events, dining, shopping, spas and attractions. We can't wait to welcome visitors from Redding for an experience they'll only find in Vegas."

Northern California's Outdoor Adventure Headquarters

With 600 square miles of state and national parks, Redding is the ideal gateway to a sun-and-nature-filled Northern California vacation. With 42 stunning waterfalls, picturesque lakes and the Sacramento River in close proximity to the city, water recreation plays a vital role in the area's attractions. From houseboating on Shasta Lake to sunbathing on Whiskeytown's shoreline, to rafting or kayaking down the Sacramento River, there's something for water lovers at every level. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the mountains and the access to hundreds of miles of biking and hiking trails. Coupled with its small-town charm, Redding is the perfect escape for the city-weary traveler.

"This Avelo flight service between Redding and Las Vegas will provide a wonderful new travel opportunity for people on both sides of the equation," said Jim Wadleigh, City of Redding Airports Manager. "Redding is excited to welcome Las Vegas travelers to the incredible outdoor playground we have to offer here in Northern California. If 'the best of both worlds' was a flight service, this would be it."

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 mainline jets Avelo operates to and from RDD offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving that airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' most convenient and popular airport -- Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – currently serves 11 popular destinations across the Western U.S.

In early November, Avelo will begin serving Customers in Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). The airline will initially fly between HVN and five popular Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 11 popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). AVELO Images + BROLL

About McCarran International Airport (LAS)

McCarran International Airport is conveniently located just two miles from Las Vegas Boulevard and 3.5 miles from the Las Vegas Convention Center, with most hotels located within a 15-minute drive from the airport. McCarran currently has nonstop service to 120 cities in the U.S., with direct flights to and from Mexico. For more information visit mccarran.com.

About Redding Municipal Airport (RDD)

The Redding Municipal Airport (RDD) is a full-service airport that currently serves approximately 75,000 passengers per year to the greater Northern California region. Rental car, parking, and transportation services are available as well as Peter Chu's Sky Room Restaurant featuring Mandarin Cuisine, a full bar, and spectacular views of Mount Lassen.

*The one-way $29 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. The fare must be booked by November 3, 2021. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

