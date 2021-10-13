LiveOne's LiveXLive To Exclusively Stream The 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: Reveals Celebrity Presenters

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: On Saturday, October 16, 2021 iHeartMedia celebrates the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina with an iconic line-up of performances. Today, iHeartMedia reveals its list of presenters and attendees at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.



WHO: Celebrity presenters for the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina include actor, musician, model, and television personality Carlos Ponce, Univision TV host Aleyda Ortiz, Telemundo TV host Ana Jurka, Puerto Rico news influencer and media personality Jay Fonseca, Orlando's Rumba 100.3 hosts Gaby Calderon and Jenny Castillo and iHeartRadio's Accion Spanish News Network personality Hector Marcano.





Hosted by Enrique Santos, the 2021 lineup includes Wisin & Yandel, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Zion & Lennox, Lunay, Mariah Angeliq, and a special performance from J Balvin and more.





In addition to the performances, legendary artist Luis Fonsi will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award Presented by Ally, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community.



WHEN: Saturday, October 16, 2021



WHERE: iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Amway Center

400 W Church St Suite 200

Orlando, FL 32801



MORE: Tickets are on sale now to the general public via Ticketmaster.com. For more details about iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina visit iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.





LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) ("LiveOne") will exclusively stream all performances on livexlive.com and on LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. iHeartMedia's Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, and Spanish Oldies radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.





Proud partners of the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina include Ally, Corona, Goya Foods and Pepsi Stronger Together, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, PrendeTV and Volkswagen Taos.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. LiveOne's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , CPS, and PodcastOne . LiveXLive has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. PodcastOne generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. PodcastOne: on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . LiveXLive on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

