UpHealth, Inc. Announces NUTRAscriptives™ Direct, Expedited Delivery For Clinical-Grade Nutritional Supplements

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth , Inc. (NYSE: UPH ) announced an expansion of its NUTRAscriptives™ product line of clinical-grade supplements distributed online, in retail stores and directly by providers. NUTRAscriptives™ Direct offers providers an easy-to-support business model to offer patients high quality supplements to augment their care plans. The new service further extends UpHealth leadership in the management of health with personalized protocols.

NUTRAscriptives™ Direct provides high quality nutritional supplements available to providers with an easy to administer business model that enables patients to access provider-recommended supplements through any browser or a downloadable app to place orders. NUTRAscriptives™ Direct drop ships the order for expedited shipping directly to patients and their families.

The NUTRAscriptives™ Direct service addresses a need of providers to offer clinical-grade nutritional supplements with no overhead or investment in inventory. The new option supports additional revenue source for providers with a proven return on investment (ROI) and gives providers the flexibility to choose which supplements they offer and adjust the price to support their unique market needs.

"Our patients deserve the highest quality, potency and safety available," said Dr. Guy Domm, of Armur Medical, an innovative provider group working to improve health with an integrative approach. "Clinically, I trust NUTRAscriptives™ as evidenced on lab values for my patients," Dr. Domm added, "I know these products are independently third-party tested for integrity. My patients are getting the quality they deserve."

"NUTRAscriptives™ Direct responds to our customers' need to provide high-quality clinical-grade supplements with an unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance, exceptional customer service, and national distribution capabilities. NUTRAscriptives™ Direct simplifies the ability for providers to offer our existing line of nutritional supplements with a business model that assures a solid ROI with virtually no overhead." said Mike Rolla, Chief Revenue Officer of UpHealth, Inc.

The new service and web/mobile application are currently in beta testing with providers. NUTRAscriptives™ Direct will be rolled out to the provider community in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in Q1 2022.

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on Linkedin.

