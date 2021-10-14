This rigorous certification of organizational control is critical as Acumen leads the engineering intelligence industry into new standards of data control and security

Acumen becomes the first engineering intelligence player to secure SOC 2 Type II Certification This rigorous certification of organizational control is critical as Acumen leads the engineering intelligence industry into new standards of data control and security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumen , the engineering intelligence platform used by software development teams to deliver on time, today announced that it had secured the industry-leading SOC 2 Type II certification.

SOC 2 is a set of independently-audited reports describing a company's internal controls around data security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy. Businesses rely on SOC 2 certification to understand the risks of working with third-party vendors in fields like cloud computing, IT, or SaaS (software-as-a-service).

SOC 2 Type II is the most comprehensive certification within the Systems and Organizational Controls protocol. In addition to self-reported policies and procedures, Type II certification requires continued observation from an independent auditing body over a period of more than six months.

"Dev teams need answers to urgent questions – like how to boost velocity and code quality," said Daniel Shir, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Acumen. "But those answers can't come at the cost of data security. That's why we're proud to be recognized for our commitment to putting security at the heart of Acumen's platform and operations."

Acumen unifies data from disparate engineering sources (like source control and task management), uses machine learning to identify patterns, and delivers analytics and insights to help teams boost velocity and avoid development risks.

Acumen is already ISO-certified and GDPR compliant, but with its newly-announced SOC 2 Type II status, Acumen now becomes the first vendor in its category to attain the most rigorous certification of organizational controls.

"Data security is both our absolute obligation as a provider – and a source of competitive advantage," said Nevo Alva, co-founder and CEO of Acumen. "Engineering and R&D teams working with Acumen can rest assured that their data is held to the highest standards of security and privacy."

Acumen works with leading data-driven companies including Honeybook, Logz.io, Rookout, and Axonius.

Earlier this year, the company announced a $7 million seed round underwritten by Hetz, Crescendo, 10D, and Jibe.

About Acumen

Acumen is the engineering intelligence platform that empowers engineering teams to go from putting out fires to delivering software on time. Using AI to surface hidden patterns in data from across engineering tools, Acumen delivers a crystal-clear picture of day-to-day processes - helping the team anticipate risks and maximize productivity.

For media inquiries:

Tsipi Joseph

G2M TEAM

pr@g2mteam.com

View original content:

SOURCE Acumen