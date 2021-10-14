BCT--Bank of Charles Town Appoints Frank Donadio as Branch Manager of Harpers Ferry Office

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) -- BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced Frank Donadio as the new Branch Manager of its Harpers Ferry, West Virginia office at 1366 West Washington Street. The Harpers Ferry office is a full-service facility, including drive-up window services. Mr. Donadio will manage the branch staff as well as manage initiatives for customer experiences and acquisitions.

Frank Donadio, Branch Manager of BCT-Bank of Charles Town's Harpers Ferry Office.

Mr. Donadio brings over 13 years of financial services experience plus many years of extensive customer service leadership and elected civic service. Prior to joining BCT, he served most recently as Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager with PNC, being recognized as Customer Service Champion for the region. Other positions within financial services include Assistant Branch Manager and Acting Manager for One Main Financial (Citibank) and positions with increasing responsibility at Bank of America and Fannie Mae. Mr. Donadio also served as an elected Councilman for Bolivar, West Virginia, as well as serving on the Board of Directors for the Bolivar/Harpers Ferry Public Service District. Additionally, Mr. Donadio served as Area Sales Manager for Verizon Communications for Washington County and Howard County, Maryland.

"We are delighted to have Frank join BCT to lead our customer experience efforts in Harpers Ferry," stated Alice Frazier, President & CEO. "With his strong banking experience and recognized customer and public service success, Frank will guide our Harpers Ferry team to new levels of success."

Mr. Donadio served with Habitat for Humanity in Washington, DC, and also participated in the first Help the Homeless walkathon. More recently, he represented Bolivar/Harpers Ferry on the Potomac Watershed advisory group. Mr. Donadio serves as a Deacon for the Charles Town Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Donadio earned a BA in Political Science from Nasson College in Springvalle, Maine.

Born in Boston, Mr. Donadio lived most of his formative years in Syracuse, New York. He currently lives in Jefferson County, West Virginia, with his wife, Kathy. They have two grown daughters.

About the Company

Founded in 1871 and celebrating their 150th year of service, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $672 million in assets as of June 30, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

