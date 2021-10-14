Orbita launches enhanced patient outreach solution to reduce friction and automate critical workflows for healthcare and life sciences organizations New proactive engagement features respond to patients' needs with empathy

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbita, the leading provider of secure voice and chatbot virtual assistant solutions for healthcare, today announces enhanced capabilities and widespread availability of its proactive, omnichannel patient outreach solution, Orbita Outreach. Built on Orbita's award-winning conversational AI platform, Orbita Outreach now addresses even more patient engagement use cases, using intelligent virtual assistant technology to automate proactive outreach programs for patient support, appointment scheduling and preparation, follow-up, and more.

As patients return to regularly scheduled maintenance care and appointments post-COVID, the influx of appointments can overwhelm front-office staff and administrators. Traditional scheduling processes are not only cumbersome for healthcare staff, but frustrating for patients who expect a more seamless experience with their healthcare. Orbita Outreach deploys comprehensive, omnichannel campaigns that interact with patients in a flexible, conversational way to effectively assist with appointment scheduling, Q&A and more.

"The pandemic not only raised patient expectations when it comes to accessibility of care, it also shone a spotlight on areas of friction within the healthcare experience," said Patty Riskind, CEO at Orbita. "Automated menus and yes/no scripts just don't cut in anymore. A truly effective outreach solution, like Orbita Outreach, will not only automate critical workflows, like appointment scheduling processes, but also proactively offer options, such as office location recommendations based on the user's phone location, or information about the appointment or procedure to put a patient at ease. This is the future of automation in healthcare: technology that responds to your patients' needs in the same, empathetic way that you do."

To support the development of Orbita's out-of-the-box, conversational experiences, Orbita Outreach now includes enhancements and features that automate outreach while creating a more human-like interaction across multiple channels. Key functionalities include:

Schedule, change or cancel appointments: Advanced scheduling functionality uses intuitive natural language processing (NLP) and smart recommendations that make it easier for patients to schedule an appointment.

Appointment reminders and contextual nudges: Orbita Outreach automates patient reminders to reduce no-shows and can help answer pre-appointment questions, executing contextual nudges to ensure their questions are answered and that patients are prepared for their appointment.

Round-the-clock, omnichannel deployment: Patients can send and receive communications 24/7 and in a variety of ways to fit their preference, including text message, voice call, email, chatbot and more.

Escalation to live agent: The automated solution detects when human intervention is needed and will seamlessly transfer the patient to a live agent within the conversational platform, providing the agent with relevant background and conversational history without the patient needing to move to a new communications platform.

"Bots will never replace humans in healthcare, but advanced technology can make important healthcare interactions like appointment scheduling much more intuitive and enjoyable for patients," said Bill Rogers, president and chairman at Orbita. "Not only does this improve patient experience, but our customers have seen 20-30% higher engagement rates from Orbita Outreach campaigns. That number continues to grow when patients have a wider variety of touchpoints delivered through conversational interactions."

About Orbita

Orbita's award-winning, HIPAA-compliant conversational AI platform powers voice and chatbot solutions for healthcare and life sciences organizations that improve patient engagement, increase clinical efficiency and improve outcomes. Customers include innovative healthcare and life science organizations, including Medstar Health, Novartis, Mass General Brigham, KKI, Mayo Clinic, Amwell, Janssen, Roche, Yale New Haven Hospital, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and others. Find us at orbita.ai or contact us at hello@orbita.ai.

