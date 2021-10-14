WowWee and Gamefam Announce Partnership Geared at Bringing the Metaverse to the Doll Aisle

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WowWee® , a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products, and Gamefam , the leading professional developer and publisher of games on Roblox, today announced a partnership to bring iconic characters and IP from the metaverse to life. With WowWee being known for their success in toys with Fingerlings, Baby Shark and most recently the Got2Glow Fairy Finder and My Squishy Little Dumplings, the first phase of this partnership will introduce physical dolls centered around one of Gamefam's most popular games, Twilight Daycare.

WowWee will launch a doll line based on the hit game Twilight Daycare beginning spring 2022

As one of the top 15 games on the Roblox platform racking up over one billion minutes of gameplay per month, Twilight Daycare allows fans to play as babies, toddlers or caretaker in an immersive social roleplay world filled with experiences from feeding, to changing diapers, and playing with toys. Inspired by the babies in the game, WowWee and Gamefam will introduce a line of dolls that all scan back into the game, unlocking exclusive characters that players can play as and interact with.

"As a toymaker, it has been fascinating to see the evolution of the Roblox metaverse and its role in kids' play and social interaction," said Sydney Wiseman, Vice President of Brand Development & Creative Strategy at WowWee. "We knew that with the right partner we could merge the two worlds and create exciting toys that can also be brought into the metaverse. We're thrilled to kick off this partnership with Gamefam, starting with such an iconic game like Twilight Daycare."

This partnership is the first of its kind for both brands, aiming to merge WowWee's strong suit of IRL play with Gamefam's forte in virtual play. The Twilight Daycare-inspired doll line is the first of many ventures to come from the collaboration.

"As the Roblox metaverse becomes the center of kid's entertainment and new toy business, we are thrilled to partner with WowWee; Sydney Wiseman and her team just get it," said Joe Ferencz, founder and CEO of Gamefam. "They had an incredible vision for our marquee IP, Twilight Daycare, and we can't wait to delight our tens of millions of fans with these adorable collectibles!"

The dolls will be hitting shelves and available for purchase in 2022. For more information on the line as it's available please visit www.wowwee.com and follow along with us on Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. Also, the company won Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and Licensing International's Excellence Award for Best Toy of the Year ages 0-8. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com .

ABOUT GAMEFAM

Gamefam is the leading professional publisher and developer of games on Roblox, the world's biggest metaverse platform with 190 million monthly active users. Gamefam's mission is to create amazing experiences for an amazing community and grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 500 million monthly visits comprising 83 million hours of engagement across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Car Dealership Tycoon, RoBeats!, Gym Tycoon, Little World, Polybattle, Hot Wheels Open World, and Eating Simulator. The Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com .

