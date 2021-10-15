Isofol Medical AB (publ) intends to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: ISOFOL), ("Isofol" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company intends to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. Isofol's shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker ISOFOL.

Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee has made the assessment that Isofol fulfills the applicable listing requirements and will approve an application for admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, provided that certain customary conditions are fulfilled, including approval and registration of a prospectus by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen).

The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market is planned to take place on Thursday, October 21, 2021 and the final day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The Company's shares will be traded with unchanged ticker ISOFOL and ISIN-code (SE0009581051). No new shares will be issued in connection with the shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Company's shareholders do not need to take any actions in connection with the uplisting.

"Being listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is an important milestone in the Company's development and growth. The listing will raise awareness among investors about Isofol's drug development within oncology" says Ulf Jungnelius, CEO of Isofol.

Prospectus

Isofol has prepared a prospectus in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus is expected to be approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and made public on Isofol's website, www.isofolmedical.com and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se , on or around Monday October 18, 2021.

Advisors

Isofol has engaged Advokatfirman Vinge KB as legal advisor and Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) as financial advisor in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:30 CEST on October 15, 2021.

About arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase III study, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit more patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

