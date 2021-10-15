Now Playing On The Main Stage: RNBW New Premium Brand at The Intersection of Live Music and Cannabis

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RNBW, a new premium cannabis brand, announces today its official launch in collaboration with music giant Insomniac, which includes a full range of cannabis products and a first-of-its-kind experience that will set the stage for a new era of responsible consumption.

Aside from offering premium cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and vapes, RNBW is making a monumental move toward the normalization of cannabis consumption at live music events. For the first time ever, customers will be able to purchase cannabis products and Insomniac festival tickets together at select cannabis retail locations, making this a one-stop-shop for music and cannabis lovers alike.

Beginning October 17th through October 21st, customers on RNBW.world and at select Cookies, Stiiizy, Harborside, Jardín, Thrive, Planet 13, and Sixty Four & Hope locations in California and Nevada will have access to the first bundle to be introduced, which is timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Electric Daisy Carnival. These ticket bundles are the first of two phases planned between RNBW and Insomniac, who have ambitious plans to create the ultimate experience at the intersection of live music and cannabis culture.

The second phase (to begin later this month) will be a physical experience at Insomniac festivals, where RNBW will offer a fully interactive journey into the world of premium cannabis. This experience, dubbed RNBW World, will offer everything from interactive displays and photo opportunities to musical programming and educational interactions abound, with every touchpoint tailored to each one of the five senses.

When permissible, through the sale and consumption of cannabis at these festivals, RNBW will - in an unprecedented move - allow concertgoers to pre-order cannabis products from its onsite dispensary, thus eliminating the need to bring your own cannabis. This comes at a crucial time in the evolution and integration of cannabis into mainstream culture; as a growing number of states continue to legalize responsible consumption lounges, no two partners have yet to create one such world that is built solely to enhance the experience of all fans of live music.

It is through these unique offerings and innovative experiences that RNBW hopes to inspire creativity and connectivity amongst a new generation of music lovers and cannabis consumers alike.

RNBW products are available today on RNBW.world , at Cookies, Stiiizy, Harborside, and Sixty Four & Hope dispensaries in California, and at Cookies, Jardín, Thrive, Planet 13, and Nevada Made dispensaries in Nevada. RNBW's online ordering and delivery service are powered by Amuse, the leading cannabis e-commerce and delivery company in California.

About RNBW

RNBW is a premium brand for creators, music lovers, and believers in the power of cannabis. Through fully-immersive and exclusive integrations with live music events, RNBW World puts the experience of consuming exceptional cannabis first and foremost. Its products are created with the highest standards and distributed by the best partners in the industry, allowing each consumer to use them freely, to feel real, and be the headliner of his or her own journey.

For more information about RNBW, visit RNBW.world .

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

For over 25 years, Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly seven million attendees across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com , Facebook and Twitter .

