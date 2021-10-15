ScienceMedia Announces New Netflix-like Experience in the Forthcoming Release of SMi Source's 10th Anniversary Edition

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMi Source™, the world's largest, mobile-enabled disease and clinical education resource for life sciences, will release an unsurpassable upgrade on November 15, 2021. This date marks the tenth anniversary of SMi Source's service to the medical, life science, and clinical trial community.

SMi Source's forthcoming release will directly address diverse learning needs by significantly enhancing the navigation design. This new edition retains ScienceMedia's commitment to providing quality media learning resources, while featuring a new Netflix-like homepage with scrolling therapeutic sections and a search bar right up front. In addition to a "most recently-watched" feature, the new release will include an improved mobile-friendly, streaming functionality.

SMi Source enriches on-the-job clinical competency by teaching complex medical science more efficiently and effectively. With over 16,000 microlearning modules and more than 400 full courses, SMi Source is used by pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations across all divisions. It is the only disease and treatment microlearning library for the life sciences.

Ensuring the quality and credibility that users have come to expect, the team of medical and clinical writers and graphic artists include experts across therapeutic areas with a combined professional experience of just under one hundred years.

Life science professionals access SMi Source on average every nine seconds of every workday throughout the year. By the close of 2021, SMi Source will reach over one million views in this year alone. Regarding the forthcoming release, ScienceMedia's CEO and inventor of SMi Source, Mark Surles, states, "It's been an ultimate 'hat trick' of a year for SMi Source: we're launching a significant upgrade for learners, officially serving five of the top ten CROs, and on the cusp of reaching over one million views. It doesn't get better than this."

To experience SMi Source's vast microlearning library or learn more about the 10th anniversary edition release, sign up for an individual trial account.

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative, multimedia. SMi Source provides just-in-time, detailed information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses. SMi Trial™ for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™ for decentralized or hybrid trials, mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. For ongoing insight about proven clinical trial performance solutions, follow ScienceMedia via LinkedIn or our blog.

