Shenyang Cheongsam Culture Festival opens

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Shenyang Cheongsam Culture Festival opened at the Liaoning Hotel on Oct. 12, 2021.

The charm of cheongsam

The event aimed to build a platform for exchanges on and promotion of Cheongsam culture. The Cheongsam Industrial Development Forum with the theme of "Tradition, Quality, Life" was held on the same day, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

National cheongsam industry experts and scholars gathered in Shenyang to discuss the future of cheongsam industry, promoting Shenyang to become the leader of the cheongsam industry, assisting cheongsam become a new bright spot of Shenyang's economic growth.

Consisting of a number of cultural exchange activities, the festival lasted 3 days. The Cheongsam and New Chinese style clothing press conference on the 12th and 13th focused on digging Shenyang local brands and promoting local cheongsam designers; exhibition on cultural protection, research and innovation of cheongsam and Manchu clothing on the 12th - 14th took the audience into the world of cheongsam and Manchu costumes; the closing ceremony on the 14th let the audience enjoy the visual feast of the gorgeous cheongsam.

Shenyang has been designed as the "Old Capital of Cheongsam" by the China National Textile and Apparel Council. Now this centuries-old type of dress has become a cultural calling card for Shenyang. It was part of Shenyang's efforts to inherit, promote and make innovations for traditional culture, to promote the high-quality development of the cultural industry.

Shenyang successfully held five Cheongsam Cultural Festival, through the integration of multi-party resources, creating a strong atmosphere, building an exchange platform, and carrying forward the cheongsam culture. Shenyang will seize the opportunity of cheongsam industry development, promoting the strategy of cultural upgrading, creating a series of cultural creativity based on cheongsam, promoting the revitalization and development of Shenyang. Linking Shenyang and the world with the charm of cheongsam, the city will be more open, tolerant and confident, the series of cultural creativity based on cheongsam will become an important force to promote the revitalization and development of the city.

