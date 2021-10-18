One80 Intermediaries Appoints Edward Lopes as Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced Edward Lopes has been appointed as One80's Chief Operating Officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Lopes will further enable the integration of new business acquisitions, and advance One80's market-leading information technology platforms, sales and marketing strategy and process optimization. With over 35 years in the insurance industry, Mr. Lopes most recently served as Regional Executive for the east region at Zurich North America. Prior to joining Zurich, Mr. Lopes was Regional President for American International Group (AIG) in the northeast region.

"I am delighted that Ed Lopes has joined the One80 Intermediaries team. Having worked with Ed for several years during our respective tenures at AIG, I have had the benefit of knowing what a talented and accomplished insurance executive he is and know that he will contribute greatly to One80's continued success," said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries.

One80 Intermediaries is one of the largest specialty insurance brokers in North America, with more than 700 employees and 35 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Since its inception two years ago, the One80 team has built a highly differentiated platform focused on a diverse array of specialty products and services including Marine, Logistics, Warranty, and Travel/Accident and Health.

"I have observed One80's accelerated growth over the past two years and have been extremely impressed with the diverse product suite that has been built, the top-tier talent that the organization has attracted, and the market access One80 has successfully achieved," said Edward Lopes, Chief Operating Officer, One80 Intermediaries.

"I very much look forward to working with Matt and the One80 team to further advance the way our brokers and customers interface with the organization, and to develop even more innovative insurance solutions," he continued.

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held, national firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, financial lines, personal lines, cannabis, life insurance, medical stop loss, alternative risk, warranty, lender-based insurance, travel/accident and health risks. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. Coverage spans all industry classes. One80 has offices in more than 35 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com

