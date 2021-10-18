Worthington Industries Announces Cannabis Industry-Focused Brand: Highpoint™ by Worthington Industries

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worthington Industries today announced the launch of its newest product family brand, Highpoint by Worthington Industries. Highpoint products are designed with the extraction community in mind to support clean, safe solutions for the cannabis industry.

Worthington Industries announces cannabis industry-focused brand, HighpointTM by Worthington Industries

For too long, the legalized cannabis extraction industry has depended on equipment from other sectors to make extraction possible. As the industry matures and new legal states come online, first class extraction facilities realize the importance of implementing and using products and equipment designed with the industry in mind.

Bulk hydrocarbon tanks and hydrocarbon gases are an essential part of the extraction process. Highpoint products represent an industry shift with high-quality, clean and safe stainless steel tanks. Extractors know that in a rapidly-growing industry with a thirst for constant innovation, their processes must be purpose-built from start to finish.

"With Highpoint, we're excited to support the rapidly growing cannabis market by fulfilling an unmet need for storage solutions tailored to this industry," said Bobby Weinberg, product director. "Backed by decades of safety, regulatory and manufacturing expertise, we are elevating the process and setting a new standard together with our customers."

The brand is launching at this year's MJBizCon event in Las Vegas, Nev., October 20 - 22.

About Highpoint by Worthington Industries

Elevate the process. Highpoint by Worthington Industries represents a shift in how cannabis brands approach extraction. With over half a century of experience developing and manufacturing North America's premier stainless steel tanks, Worthington is uniquely qualified to apply its manufacturing, research and development expertise to the emerging legal cannabis industry. We want to elevate the extraction process with clean, safe, and high-quality tanks to set the new standard in cannabis extraction.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser-welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company's brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye®. Worthington's WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Statements by the Company which are not historical information constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks, uncertainties and impacts described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those related to COVID-19 and the various actions taken in connection therewith, which could also heighten other risks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Worthington Industries