ABI Research's What's Next in Tech? Technology Summit will provide 3 days of unrivaled insight into the technologies that are reshaping the post-COVID world

2022 Will Be Just as Unpredictable and Disorienting as 2020 and 2021

2022 Will Be Just as Unpredictable and Disorienting as 2020 and 2021 ABI Research's What's Next in Tech? Technology Summit will provide 3 days of unrivaled insight into the technologies that are reshaping the post-COVID world

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the dust from the pandemic hasn't even settled, new challenges and disruptors are already arising, which means 2022 could be just as unpredictable and disorienting as the past two years. Since technology providers, partners, and end users are all asking, "What comes next?", global technology intelligence firm ABI Research is pleased to announce its three-day online, What's Next in Tech? 2022 Technology Summit, where attendees will gain an understanding of the challenges at hand, devise strategies for success, and get actionable advice they need to make winning business decisions.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)

Never has digital technology been so important to the fortunes of any organization. "The fallout and adjustment to life with endemic COVID-19 continues to fuel the need for alternative ways of working that rely on technology innovation and digitization in key critical spaces such as energy, manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, and semiconductors. ABI Research's Summit brings together key influencers to outline, discuss, and plot the trends, technologies, and market factors that will shape 2022 and beyond," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

Rockwell Automation's Tom O'Reilly, Nokia's Jane Rygaard, Hexagon's Erick Josefsson, Qualcomm's Stein Lundby, and Infineon's Alevtina Mayerhofer are just a few of the many panel experts joining ABI Research Analysts. A full list of our panel members can be found on the agenda, here.

The Summit is packed with presentations and panel discussions covering the most critical aspects of the technology ecosystem:

November 8, 2021:

Sustainability and The Cost of Inaction for Manufacturers

The Tech Transforming the Supply Chain: Last Mile, Autonomous Vehicles and Electrification

November 9, 2021:

Demystifying the Open RAN Supply Chain

5G Positioning Implementations and Market Opportunities

The Competitive Landscape of Mobile Operators for Enterprise Cellular

Understanding the Implications of RIC and SMO for Future Networks

November 10, 2021:

Accelerating Demand for Trusted Hardware and Confidential Computing in the IoT

Transformational Tech Trends Across Homes and Cities

IoT & Pharma

For more information, and to register for ABI Research's online go to What's Next in Tech? 2022 Technology Summit. The detailed agenda can be found here.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABI Research