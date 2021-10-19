Successware Introduces Four New Success Tools For The Home Service Industry - Leading Business Management Software Provider Delivers Robust Communication, Operational and Reporting Enhancements to Online Platform and Mobile App -

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successware, a business management software company for the home service industry, announced today the launch of four new Success Tools for the platform designed to help customers manage and grow their business. Successware is committed to transforming the platform and adapting to the way their customers do business. Over the past year, it has consistently updated its platform and mobile app to offer customers new features and functionality to mirror the changing landscape of the marketplace.

The software and mobile app will now feature enhanced capabilities such as mobile timecard management, a communications contact center, an online payment function, and online appointment booking.

Successware Track and Successware BookIt are live now. Successware Connection and Successware Pay will be released later this year. Each tool's functions include:

Successware™ Track: A version of Successware's mobile app designed specifically for apprentices and helpers who do not need the full functionality of Successware Mobile. Track offers timecard management and geolocation features as well as the ability to take and upload photographs.

Successware™ Connection: A robust omni-channel communication platform incorporated directly in Successware Office that offers clients voice, text, and email in one communications contact center. Connection will auto assign lead source, lookup and find customer records, and mark the call as booked or not booked to drive data-driven decision making.

Successware™ Pay: Online payment functionality for customers that will tie directly into our accounting module. Pay allows companies to email a link to customers with their invoice for online payment by credit card or ACH payment methods.

Successware™ BookIt: An online appointment scheduling tool for customers. BookIt communicates directly with Successware's Time Slot Capacity Management feature, making appointment scheduling effortless for both the customer and call taker/dispatcher.

"Our core goal at Successware is to prioritize our customers and support them as their businesses evolve. As a result, we continue to rapidly advance our offerings and features in order to help manage their business," said Bruce Lisanti, Successware's Chief Operating Officer. "Likewise, our Success Tools were created with customer feedback and insights in mind. We are thrilled to continue developing the only all-in-one system to bring even more value to businesses across the home service industries."

Successware began to enhance its online presence in 2020 with a new website and the launch of Successware Mobile™, designed to work seamlessly with the full Successware™ platform and create a complete business management solution. It assists clients in industries such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing by organizing technician dispatches, taking calls, providing sales and marketing tools, streamlining technician onboarding, enhancing the customers experience, improving profitability, and analyzing technician skillsets by job.

Earlier this year, Successware introduced new features to the mobile app that included integrated consumer financing, customizable forms, and a presentation tool that allows technicians to offer multiple sales options while on-site to help customers make more informed decisions.

For more information on all Successware services, visit www.successware.com or call 888-272-8009.

About Successware

Successware is an industry leading, business management software provider for the home services contractor industry dedicated to ensuring customers have all the resources they need to manage and grow their business. Successware is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree removal, restoration, and pest control services sectors.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include nine leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,700 territories operated by nearly 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.theauthoritybrands.com for more information.

