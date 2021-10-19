Wickshire Senior Living Brings Relationship-Centered Care to Fort Lauderdale, FL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Idealizing personalized living for seniors across nine states, Brentwood, Tennessee-based Wickshire Senior Living opened its Fort Lauderdale location in the beginning of October 2021.

Wickshire Senior Living Fort Lauderdale

The newly renovated community highlights the breathtaking view of life from Fort Lauderdale. Complete with a heated pool for year-round swimming, multiple dining venues to complement every taste, and a state-of-the-art innovation technology center for above and beyond care, associates, residents and families can enjoy a full range of remarkable amenities.

The 293-unit community at 2855 West Commercial Boulevard is centrally located to much of what Fort Lauderdale has to offer. Knowing everyone's path to a senior living community differs, Wickshire prioritizes the need, purpose and engagement of every member. While adapting a personalized approach, they intentionally approach senior living with well- rounded care. Focusing on physical, emotional, social, spiritual and intellectual wellness, needs are met at the individual level.

Wickshire is proud to partner with local schools, preschool to college, to engage residents, associates, families and the greater community with lifelong learning opportunities, mentoring and intergenerational activities.

Working tirelessly for the benefit of everyone impacted by and within the communities, Wickshire is founded on the understanding that each resident is someone's grandfather, grandmother, aunt, uncle, mother or father. "I grew up in a large, close-knit family, serving as an active caregiver for my aging grandmother. I quickly learned to appreciate the depth of value that comes from compassionate, reliable care. While the level of need may change with age, the value of the person does not", says Daniel O'Keefe, Wickshire Senior Living founder and CEO. "Being human is being connected. With our relationship-centered approach, we want to emphasize that it's not about age. It's about life."

Offering independent living, assisted living and memory care, visit wickshirefortlauderdale.com for more information.

Contact Wickshire Senior Living for more information:

Sales: 954-807-3932

Community: 954-807-3932

Email: info.fortlauderdale@wickshiresl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wickshire Senior Living