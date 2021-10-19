The World's Most Sustainable Plant Milk Company Debuts New Look & Updated Packaging

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JOI, the rapidly growing clean label food company, is further shaping the alternative milk category with the announcement of their brand refresh and shift to 100% sustainable packaging. Born out of a desire to radically improve the world and provide consumers with the best way of consuming plant-based milks, these changes further cement JOI's reputation as a trailblazer in the alternative milk category as the brand builds towards becoming the most sustainable plant-based company on the planet.

With the mission of empowering consumers to take control of their plant-based ingredients by providing sustainable, whole food solutions that they can feel good about, JOI is reinvigorating their brand to deliver on each of these promises with unmatched sustainability and design updates that reflect the optimum nutrition and versatility that the range of products offers.

"JOI was founded to reduce the impact of our milk consumption on the environment by finding a more sustainable solution to enjoy plant-based milk while significantly improving taste and elevating nutrition," shared Co-Founder Tony Jimenez. "We are excited to transition to fully sustainable materials to further push our company to be the most sustainable plant-based milk company in the World."

New Sustainable Packaging

By creating plant milk concentrates, JOI can offer a dramatically longer shelf life than their competitors and exponentially reduces the need to ship heavy water weight across the country, thereby reducing food waste from spoilage and cutting down on carbon emissions. The transition of all JOI product packaging to 100% recyclable glass jars and fully compostable pouches is a major step for the company as it works towards a zero waste carbon footprint.



The new ecological glass jar packaging makes nut milk taste like saving the planet, available in five regular and USDA Certified Organic varieties of plant milk concentrate bases including: Almond, Organic Almond, Cashew, Organic Cashew and Hazelnut Cashew Oat Creamer. The compostable pouches for the JOI Oat Milk Powder are the first ever dairy alternative packaging that will completely decompose and are safe for home and community composting where accepted. One glass jar of JOI Plant Milk Concentrate makes up to seven quarts of plant-based milk, while the compostable pouch makes a gallon of plant-based milk, significantly reducing the amount of packaging that regular milk cartons would require for the same amount.



Design Refresh

With the transition to new packaging also comes a refreshing new look, featuring bright, fun colors and an updated brand logo, designed to reflect the emotion of JOI and creativity sparked when using the products. "When JOI initially launched, we knew we had created a simple, pure solution to clean plant-based milk, so we created a brand persona that reflected that minimalism. Originally designed for milk but made for much more, the redesign is intended to represent the versatility of JOI's plant-based offerings and invite consumers to explore the range of uses and recipes that could elevate any diet or lifestyle," said Co-Founder and Chief of Brand, Izzy Shu . "The updated, premium feel also underscores the high quality of our single-ingredient bases that our customers have come to love."

JOI's revolutionary line of shelf-stable plant milk and creamer bases are made with whole, all natural ingredients, with zero preservatives or added sugar, and are certified as 100% Non-GMO, gluten-free, and Whole30 approved. All JOI products aim to use clean, 100% natural plant-based ingredients, touting an exponentially higher nutritional content of protein, healthy fats and fiber than competitor brands. JOI may be Just One Ingredient, but it has endless possibilities.

JOI products are currently available for purchase online on their website, addjoi.com, as well as Amazon.com.

About JOI

JOI believes everyone has the right to take control of what they consume. That's why they created unique and versatile "plant bases" that offer a sustainable, dairy free solution for all of your cooking needs. Made with minimal, whole and natural ingredients, JOI's products are free from any additives, preservatives or fillers. Whether you're looking to take the first step into a plant-based diet, managing allergies, or simply committed to eating food that's good for you and our planet, JOI's products simplify making healthy choices. After all, in a chaotic world, the way we nourish our bodies is one of the few things we do have power over.

