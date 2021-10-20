Media Advisory - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI) will report its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on November 4, 2021. The financial results will be released by Cision newswire service at approximately 6:00 am ET, followed by a conference call at 8:00 am ET.





(Maple Leaf Foods logo) (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

What: Maple Leaf Foods 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call



Who: Michael H. McCain, Chief Executive Officer

Curtis Frank, Chief Operating Officer Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer



When: November 4, 2021 at 8:00 am ET



Where: Go to http://www.mapleleaffoods.com/investors/events for webcast link

Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the above link.

To participate via conference call, please dial 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383. For those unable to participate, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 592170#.

If you are unable to participate, the webcast will be archived and available on the Company's website at www.mapleleaffoods.com under the Presentations & Webcasts section.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

