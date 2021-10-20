New Pivo+ App to Become Foundation for Creator Economy Platform Photos, videos, and video call features - all in one intuitive app for creators

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivo Inc., a member of Born2Global Centre, released their new flagship mobile application, Pivo+. The creator tech company, known for its AI-powered, smart pods that utilize a robust suite of photo, video, and 3D space creation mobile apps, lays the foundation for a platform to elevate the content creation process with their newest development. Pivo+ brings together special features across existing Pivo apps such as photo and video capture with Auto Tracking, along with video calling - while introducing new features such as the ability to select and create presets to optimize the tracking performance and speeds for various creators using Pivo Pods. Altogether, this allows users to quickly and easily begin capturing and filming content with the proper camera settings for the ultimate creative experience.

"We wanted this chance to take the initial steps towards something huge, a cornerstone in what will become our creator economy platform which will empower everyday creators. But even this is just the beginning for Pivo+," said Ken Kim, CEO, and founder of Pivo.

Pivo+

Pivo+ includes the following features in its initial release:

Photo, Video, and Video Calling with Auto Tracking

- Arguably the most popular feature of Pivo, Pivo+ allows for Auto Tracking to extend the capabilities of its users' smartphones and to take pictures, videos and have video calls while moving and keeping the subject in the frame.

Creator Profile & Custom Auto Tracking Presets

- Exclusive to the Pivo+ app is the new Preset feature. Users can choose from existing presets such as 'Skating,' 'Dancing,' and 'Pitching' (presenting) or create their own. Options such as tracking speed, Auto Zoom, or choosing their position in the frame can easily be adjusted and saved as custom presets to have the preferred settings for every creation situation.

Play Music While You Record

- Pivo+ also allows for users to play audio or music while recording. Compatible with all major music streaming apps, Pivo+ will enable creators to expand their possibilities.

Explore Beyond Pivo+

- The newly-created 'Explore' hub within Pivo+ allows for easy navigation to other Pivo apps and featured Pivo creators. Users can stay connected to the Pivo ecosystem from a singular app.

Pivo+ is available now for download in the App Store and Google Play and is free for all Pivo users.

For more information on Pivo+, please visit getpivo.com.

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.pivo.android.capture

Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pivo/id1567512653

About Pivo Inc.

Founded in 2016, Pivo Inc. (www.getpivo.com) is a platform business owned and operated by 3i Inc. and sits at the intersection of hardware, software, and content, focused on empowering everyday creators worldwide. With its AI-powered smart pod and suite of mobile apps that extend the capabilities of your smartphone, everyday creators can simplify the process of rich content creation.

About 3i Inc.

3i Inc. (www.3i.ai) provides both hardware and software solutions that transform the way the physical world interacts with the digital world. With 29+ nationalities of employees working in more than 8 countries, 3i is a truly global and distributed company. Its solutions leverage state-of-the-art technologies such as AI/ML and AR/VR to help our customers create the most immersive experiences through rich content and digital twins. We believe 3i solutions will accelerate the creation of the metaverse through digital transformation, digitalization of content, and business workflows.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

Media contact

3i Inc.: pr@3i.ai

Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com

