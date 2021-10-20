nutribullet® Launches Everything You've Always Wanted Creative Campaign as the Brand Expands its Product Portfolio into New Categories

The company best known for its iconic blenders is now offering a wide range of products allowing for limitless culinary possibilities across the kitchen

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's your new favorite everything, by nutribullet®. The launch of a new creative campaign will drive awareness of the many products the brand launched this year in new categories across the kitchen. Introducing Everything You've Always Wanted.

nutribullet Logo (PRNewsfoto/nutribullet®)

This campaign introduces consumers to the ongoing expansion of products and mealtime solutions from nutribullet®. Everything You've Always Wanted showcases the new product categories the brand launched into this year including juicing, coffee, cooking, and food prep. With the goal of simplifying healthy living, nutribullet® also wants to encourage consumers to have some fun and make the kitchen more approachable and exciting.

"In today's climate, we are all struggling to balance having the time to cook a delicious meal with ensuring we get the nutrition we need to be at our best," said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer at nutribullet®. "This is why we're excited about the products we're launching that support everyone living delicious and healthy lives. Our new brand campaign lets consumers peek into our own kitchen at nutribullet® and highlights a collection of products that they've always wanted."

nutribullet® leveraged consumer insights to develop a simple campaign premise: give people exactly what they want, which is a whole new line of products from a brand that they know and trust. Among the featured products in the campaign are the Brew Choice™ Pod + Carafe and EveryGrain™ Cooker , both of which launched in the fall of 2021.

nutribullet® selected Humanaut , an independent creative agency as their creative partner in this campaign along with Spool as its newly appointed PR agency and PRovoke Media's 2021 fastest-growing agency globally. As one of Adweek's 2021 Fastest Growing Agencies, Humanaut excels at delivering breakthrough campaigns and video content.

Everything You've Always Wanted launched October 4, 2021 on national broadcast, cable, social, digital video, OTT, and CTV and features a series of advertisement spots ranging from 6 seconds to 30 seconds. For more information about nutribullet® and to see the new spots visit our YouTube channel and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best nutrition. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, our family of products are available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, and at most major North American retailers and sold in numerous countries. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful.



