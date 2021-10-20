PSB Holding Corp. Declares Annual Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP), parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., announced the board of directors declared an annual common stock dividend of $0.20 per share payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 18, 2021.

About PSB Holding Corp. / Provident State Bank, Inc.

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

