Software Program To Increase Efficiency In Image Interpretation

ROGERS, Minn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- efX Assisted Defect Recognition (ADR) software allows system owners and operators a method to pre-screen images utilizing advanced image processing algorithms. The software offers a simple and intuitive user interface that users can easily set-up and integrate into their production workflows for automatic processing.

NSI's efX Assisted Defect Recognition software program increases efficiency in image interpretation. The software allows system owners and operators a method to pre-screen images utilizing advanced image processing algorithms.

Users can inspect high volumes of products and increase the reliability of interpretations. This reduces labor costs as defects can be quickly detected and identified by the software and increases throughput and repeatability. This also frees the operator's time for other relevant testing needs.

efX-ADR™ can be integrated with the efX software suite including, NSI's Production Module and analyze computed tomography slices. This software is compatible with other many image formats and is even compatible with competitive acquisition systems.

Application examples include castings, weldments, braze and solder joints, assembly verification and battery assemblies.

For more information on NSI's ADR software technology, please contact sales@4nsi.com or visit https://4nsi.com/product/efx-adr-software/ to learn more.

North Star Imaging manufactures turn-key industrial 2D & 3D Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment. Industrial X-ray imaging is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning, 3D Metrology & more. X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a part without opening or destroying it.

NSI also offers as-needed X-ray Inspection Scanning Services at their 5 global sites in Minnesota, California, Massachusetts, UK, and China and, 24/7 NDT Technical Service and Basic & Advanced NDT classroom and online trainings all year round. NSI is certified for both ISO 9001:2015 QMS (Quality Management System) and ISO 14001:2015 EMS (Environmental Management System).

Visit our website for more information www.4nsi.com.

