Airbus Defence And Space Recognizes Amprius With The 2021 Innovative Supplier Of The Year Award Amprius' critical role in Airbus' Zephyr program highlights its technology's reliability, efficiency, and endurance

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells, today announced the company has been awarded the Innovative Supplier Award at the 2021 Airbus annual supplier event. Airbus Defence and Space, the division of Airbus responsible for defense and aerospace products and services, chose Amprius as the winner from over 10,000 suppliers.

Amprius is a leading manufacturer and developer of high energy and high capacity lithium-ion batteries (PRNewsfoto/Amprius Nanjing)

Amprius' supplies advanced lithium-ion batteries to the Airbus Defence and Space Zephyr Program.

"We chose Amprius because of the alignment they bring with our overall strategy," said Annika Mulder, Vice President of Materials Procurement for Airbus Defence and Space. "The company's innovative spirit and focus on sustainability is what we look for in a supplier. We are excited to continue to leverage Amprius' technology for all of our businesses."

Amprius' unmatched high energy density and silicon nanowire battery technology enables the international aerospace company to expand its capabilities and achieve new breakthroughs. The company's proven technology was used in the Airbus's Zephyr program, the world's leading solar-electric stratospheric Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), which will be available to commercial, institutional, and military customers.

"It's an honor to receive the Innovative Supplier Award from Airbus this year for our groundbreaking achievement in battery development and our role in the Airbus Zephyr program," said Kang Sun, Amprius CEO. "We strive for sustainable solutions to improve and enhance the world of aviation. Our company's focus on innovation is key to our success and we look further to continuing our work with Airbus on its future initiatives."

To learn more about Amprius, visit Amprius.com

About Airbus Defence

Headquartered in Arlington, VA and operating under an SSA, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc offers advanced solutions to meet the most complex U.S. defense, security, space, and intelligence requirements. A long time U.S. partner, Airbus U.S. leverages world-class satellite, laser communication, rotor, and fixed wing solutions to help our National Security focused customers meet their missions.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. Please go to Amprius.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amprius Technologies