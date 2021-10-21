CEO of Global Advertising Agency, Anthony Trimino, Launches Largest Medical Freedom Campaign in History In spite of heavy censorship, We Are Still Heroes campaign receives overwhelming response

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California public figure, Anthony Trimino, this week launched the We Are Still Heroes campaign to stand with frontline employees against medical discrimination. Trimino, CEO of Irvine-based advertising agency, TRAFFIK, conceptualized the campaign to bring social awareness to the topic of workplace discrimination due to vaccine noncompliance and highlight the impact it has on real-life frontline workers across the nation.

Courage is still beautiful...

Isn't courage still beautiful, even if unvaccinated? Do we stand against all forms of discrimination, including medical?

Designed to "flip the script" on the mainstream narrative, We Are Still Heroes was created from the perspective of those who were forced to choose between their livelihoods and compromising their personal beliefs. By shining a spotlight on the cost of vaccine mandates and medical discrimination, the campaign tells the stories of once-celebrated frontline workers who are now ostracized from their professions for choosing bodily autonomy.

As part of its launch, We Are Still Heroes placed full-page ads in The San Francisco Chronicle, The Los Angeles Times, The San Diego Union Tribune, and The Orange County Register. Despite heavy censorship from The Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union Tribune, both of which reversed the decision to publish the ads, the campaign was met with an overwhelming response from doctors, nurses, firefighters, teachers, and the general public. In just 48 hours, the campaign's Instagram account grew to over 16,000 followers and website visits nearly crashed the site.

"We are asking two critical questions: 'Isn't courage still beautiful, even if unvaccinated?' and 'Do we stand against all forms of discrimination, including medical?,' " said Trimino. These frontline workers are sacrificing everything by standing for freedom, and we must take steps to ensure discrimination has no place in any industry."

About We Are Still Heroes

Launched in 2021, We Are Still Heroes is a movement designed to embrace and promote medical freedom in the workplace. Designed as a social advocacy platform for frontline workers, We Are Still Heroes tells the stories of those who have worked tirelessly through a pandemic, only to be forced to choose between vaccines and their livelihoods. We Are Still Heroes will continue to fight until we can end all forms of medical discrimination. For more information, to give, or to share your story, visit www.wearestillheroes.org, follow us on Instagram and Twitter, or "like" us on Facebook.

About TRAFFIK

TRAFFIK is a minority-owned global advertising agency based in Southern California. Founded in 2001, TRAFFIK has twice been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, please visit https://wearetraffik.com.

