Copper Mountain Mining Announces Appointment of SVP of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Redmond as Senior Vice President, Exploration, effective November 1, 2021.

"We are delighted to be able to appoint a Senior Vice President of Exploration with Patrick's extensive experience and expertise," commented Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "Patrick has an impressive exploration track record of success. He brings a wealth of knowledge to apply as we invest in the outstanding exploration potential that exists both in B.C. at the Copper Mountain mine and in our projects in Queensland, Australia."

Mr. Clausen added, "On behalf of the Company and the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our gratitude to Peter Holbek for his dedication and service as he retires from his role as VP Exploration at Copper Mountain. We are pleased that Peter is committed to ensuring a smooth transition providing for continuity of geological knowledge and insight."

About Patrick Redmond

Patrick has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and the mining industry. He has a track record of value creation through exploration and discovery in multiple jurisdictions and across a range of commodities. He has in-depth technical expertise in ore-forming hydrothermal systems across a range of ore deposit styles and has particular expertise in porphyry copper deposits.

Patrick was previously Vice President of Exploration at KoBold Metals, where he led an integrated team of geoscientists and data scientists in developing innovative data-science supported tools and machine learning to assist in the discovery of materials critical for the electric vehicle and renewable energy revolution. Previously, he worked for Teck Resources for over 12 years in various senior exploration roles, including General Manager Exploration, The Americas and Technical Director of Geoscience Services. Prior to joining Teck he was Chief Geologist for QGX Ltd.

Patrick received his Ph.D. in Geological and Environmental Sciences from Stanford University, his M.Sc. in Geology, and B.A. (Hons) in Earth Sciences from Dublin University, Trinity College. Patrick is a member of AusIMM and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year, with average annual production expected to increase to approximately 140 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.CuMtn.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation