LOGISTEC Named Terminal Operator of the Year and Wins an Award in Safety at the International 2021 Heavy Lift Awards

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ – LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc., a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation, is honoured to have been named Operator of the Year at the prestigious international Heavy Lift Awards in London, UK. LOGISTEC's subsidiary Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. ("GSM") also won an award in the Safety category for its exemplary commitment to develop and nurture a culture of health and safety.

Logistec Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)

"The Operator of the Year award is a testament to the efforts and work of our teams who focus every day on offering reliable, innovative and safe solutions for our customers," explained Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. ("LOGISTEC"). "LOGISTEC is one of the largest terminal operators and most active service providers for the handling of wind energy components, and project and heavy lift cargo in the industry. Our award in safety for our subsidiary GSM also shows our strong commitment to safety, quality and efficiency in the handling of this cargo."

LOGISTEC is dedicated to continuously improving its operations, its equipment and facilities to better serve its customers. "The business of handling oversized, heavy cargo is a particular skill that we have developed over the years. Every operation, every lift, every movement poses its own unique challenges. Excellence in managing health and safety is part of our culture and goes beyond compliance, and I thank all our people who embrace this culture every day," added Mr. Corrigan.

LOGISTEC is actively engaged with its customers, including wind Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), to measure its quality and efficiency performance on a quarterly basis, with respect to technical review, process, training and continuous improvement initiatives. "Actively engaged in our communities, we are also committed to supporting sustainable supply chains and ensuring industry-leading environmental performance," said Michel Miron, Executive Vice-President, GSM.

The Heavy Lift Awards celebrate the achievements of the project cargo supply chain, showcasing the work of the logistics industry – from the engineering efforts behind the impressive moves and lifts, to the work that puts training and safety at the forefront of this sector. LOGISTEC is grateful to the Heavy Lift Awards committee for these awards which recognize the important work of our 2800 people who support the global supply chain every day. The winners were announced at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Tuesday, October 19.

ABOUT LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, dredging and dewatering, soils and materials management, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

Huw Edwards, BBC News presenter and host of The Heavy Lift Awards, Rodney Corrigan, President for Logistec Stevedoring Inc. and Annie Roberts, DVV Divisional Manager (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)

