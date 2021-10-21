More than 40% of Original Invested Capital Has Been Returned in Two Years

Sunrise Capital Investors Distributes Over $4.5 Million To Fund 2 Investors More than 40% of Original Invested Capital Has Been Returned in Two Years

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based real estate investment company, Sunrise Capital Investors ("Sunrise") has announced that MHP Growth & Income Fund II LLC ("Fund 2") made a Q3 return of capital distribution in excess of $4,500,000 to its members. Fund 2 is Sunrise's second investment vehicle in its current portfolio of three fund offerings. Fund 2 closed to new investors in 2019.

With the distribution, Sunrise has now returned more than 40% of original invested capital in two years, excluding net cash flow distributions. Their inaugural fund, Sunrise Capital Investors MHP Fund I LLC ("Fund 1") was able to return 100% of original invested capital in just three years. Both funds invested in mobile home parks in several markets throughout the country.

"We are happy for all of our investors. It's been nice to see our traditional buy, improve, refinance & hold business model play out as expected over time," noted CEO Kevin Bupp. "And it is certainly encouraging to see many legacy investors choose to reinvest into Fund 3."

A well-known leader in niche real estate investments, Sunrise focuses exclusively on mobile home parks and parking assets. The firm recently announced the opening of SCI Growth & Income Fund III LLC ("Fund 3"), which has been accepting subscriptions and commitments in an effort to consolidate highly fragmented industries.

Founded in 2014, Sunrise Capital Investors is a Tampa-based real estate private equity investment firm focused on helping investors generate cash flow and build legacy wealth through commercial real estate investing.

Sunrise's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period.

