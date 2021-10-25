Divisional changes strengthen DENSO's ability to develop and integrate new technologies, create new opportunities for new leaders

DENSO Reorganizes NA Engineering, R&D Divisions to Power Shift to Green and Seamless Mobility Divisional changes strengthen DENSO's ability to develop and integrate new technologies, create new opportunities for new leaders

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, is reorganizing its North America Engineering and R&D divisions to better integrate the company's electrification, thermal and safety systems. This strengthens DENSO's ability to meet customers' evolving needs and advances its efforts to power society's shift to green, safe and seamless mobility.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)

The move demonstrates DENSO's pursuit of its Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

"These changes represent how we aim to build a better mobility future," said Seiji Maeda, CEO of DENSO's North American operations. "Eliminating siloes and collaborating across business units allows us to generate new business concepts, accelerate product development and provide our employees greater opportunities for career growth."

Divisional Changes

North America Design & Engineering

North American Design & Engineering will consolidate its five product groups under its Two Great Causes, leaving behind "product group" names as a region. It enables teams to work more cohesively, enhancing integration, performance, and quality across the company's product area. Changes are as follows:

1. Green Technology

The Thermal and Powertrain-Electrification Product Groups will become the Green Technology group.

The change positions DENSO to leverage its full-vehicle systems capability to develop solutions that reduce cost and improve the range, performance and convenience of battery-electric and alternative-powertrain vehicles. The group will create technologies for a wide array of areas, from fuel cell energy to urban air mobility, and continue to improve internal combustion engine efficiency.

2. Mobility Systems (Peace of Mind)

The Mobility Product Group will align with Peace of Mind and now be known as the Mobility Systems group, led by TJ Liu, senior vice president at DENSO.

This team will oversee development of ADAS, electronics, cockpit and connectivity products and be charged with advancing electrical and electronic systems that consolidate computing across domains. Such technologies will be key in helping eliminate accidents and offer the seamless movement of people and things.

North America R&D

DENSO's North America Research & Development (R&D) will reorganize under three key areas to streamline its focus on connected systems, connected functions, and R&D strategy.

They are tasked with working across DENSO to forecast new mobility needs, as well as advise on key technology areas and develop new products. They will also lead R&D projects in fields that are reshaping how the world gets from point A to point B: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, edge computing, platform services, automated driving, data analytics, V2X, insurance services, among others.

Leadership Promotions

North America Design & Engineering

Green Technology

North America R&D

Interested in shaping ideas, collaborating with innovators and creating the future of mobility? Come join us at densocareers.com .

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com . For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DENSO