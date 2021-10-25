Roadtrippers Growth Exceeds Five Million Members

CINCINNATI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadtrippers , the world's #1 road trip planning tool, recently surpassed five million members, driven by the continued interest in road-based travel and Roadtrippers' features that support a unique road travel experience — from weekend road trips to longer RV adventures.

"The milestone we're announcing today reflects our passion for developing trip discovery and planning tools that create value for our users," said Togo Group CEO Danny Hest. "With Roadtrippers' continued innovation and Togo Group's strategic expansion of our product family to include Campendium and RVillage , we're creating the premier set of tools to inspire and enable the entire recreational travel experience by road."

Recent feature additions contributing to Roadtrippers' growth include the release of Roadpass , a universal secure account login, that makes it easier for RVers and members from other Togo Group apps to easily plan their next Roadtrippers adventure. Acknowledging the increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), Roadtrippers recently launched EV charging station information within the app. Those planning to use an RV for their next adventure can take advantage of new RV-friendly trip routing tools including vehicle dimensions, safety alerts, and route avoidances. And planning unforgettable road trips just became easier with all new map filters highlighting mix and match categories like offbeat attractions and campgrounds that can fit your big rig.

"We strive to make road travel more inspiring, exciting, and accessible for every person looking to explore the world around them. This five million member milestone is both a reminder of that commitment and a call to action to continue listening to and working with each of the next five million members to come," said VP of Product Tim Balzer.

Roadtrippers is part of the Togo Group family of brands which includes Roadtrippers , Campendium , Overnight RV Parking , RVillage , and Togo RV .

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the world's #1 road trip planning tool. Roadtrippers helps people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Since launching in 2012, Roadtrippers has helped its users plan more than 25 million trips covering more than 8 billion miles. Every year, more than 18 million people visit Roadtrippers to get the inspiration they need to hit the road.

To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roadtrippers