Aesthetic plastic surgery practice offers the first and only FDA-approved injectable for cellulite

Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DOVER, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Arts Skin & Laser, a boutique aesthetic plastic surgery practice and med spa, is now offering QWO, the only FDA-approved injectable treatment for cellulite.

QWO is a non-surgical treatment used to treat moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women. Injections take less than ten minutes and include three treatments over the course of 6 weeks. QWO has been studied on all skin types and ethnicities.

"A lot of women deal with cellulite," says Dr. David Hartman, owner of Fine Arts Skin & Laser. "Boosting a patient's confidence with their body image is a highlight of my job and this product allows us to go above and beyond with results."

The enzymes in QWO are believed to target a structural cause under the skin. It is thought that QWO works in 3 ways: by releasing fibrous bands, redistributing fat cells, and stimulating growth of new collagen.

Book a Consultation with Dr. Hartman.

About Fine Arts Skin & Laser

Dr. David Hartman is a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon in northeast Ohio and owner of Fine Arts Skin & Laser, a boutique aesthetic plastic surgery practice and med spa. Their practice specializes in high-definition body sculpting and natural-looking facelifts and eyelid rejuvenation. Fine Arts also provides world-class esthetician services. Dr. Hartman is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), and the American Medical Association, and a member of the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the International Society of Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Medical Association.

