Akamai Foundation Announces 2021 Grant Recipients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Foundation, a charitable fund endowed by Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today announces recipients of the Akamai Foundation 2021 global STEM education grants.

The Akamai Foundation is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in grades K-12. Grants focus on equal access to quality STEM education with supporting programs designed to attract more diversity to the technology industry.

"The global pandemic has shined a light on the education chasm created by a lack of digital access," said Kara DiGiacomo, executive director, the Akamai Foundation. "This year, we instituted a new requirement to our grant partners, asking them to commit to addressing digital equity and removing inclusion barriers to STEM programming. As a global citizen, we are working with our employees around the world to build resilient and compassionate communities that inspire the next generation of innovators and attract more diversity to the technology industry."

In addition to core giving in STEM education, the Akamai Foundation provides disaster resilience, relief and humanitarian aid globally; and enables volunteerism by connecting employees to the communities in which Akamai operates. This was never more apparent than during the current pandemic where Akamai expanded its giving programs to foster employee empowerment with matching gift programs, employee resource group-led giving and direct COVID relief grants to aid recovery in vulnerable areas.

"Every day billions of people around the world turn to Akamai to power and protect their digital experiences in a way no one else can," said Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief executive officer, Akamai Technologies. "For over 20 years Akamai, alongside the Akamai Foundation, has passionately focused on issues that are important to Akamai, such as improving access to STEM education, increasing diversity in the technology sector and coming together to positively impact the communities around us. In addition to the highly valuable programs listed below, we are exploring new ways to directly leverage Akamai's abilities for positive impact."

The Akamai Foundation looks forward to partnering with the following programs in 2021:

Global

Girls Who Code

Techbridge Girls



Costa Rica

Rocket Girls

Funda Vida

Amigos of Costa Rica

Global Communities of Hope

India

Student Partnership Worldwide India Trust

Poland

Children's University Foundation , Kraków

Computer Science Olympics and Club , Kraków

Malopolski Children's University Foundation , Chrzanów

Mamo Pracuj Foundation , Kraków

Sarigato Foundation , Kraków

United States

Chicktech

Genesys Works , California

Tech Bridge Girls , California

Hidden Genius Project , California

San Jose Children's Discovery Museum , California

IT Women Foundation, Inc. , Florida

NAF Mega Student Industry Conference, Florida

Monsignor Edward Pace High School , Florida

Girls Incorporated of Greater Atlanta , Georgia

Steamsport Inc. , Georgia

Science, Engineering and Mathematics , Georgia

Boston Public Library Fund, Inc. , Massachusetts

Boys and Girls Club of Boston, Inc ., Massachusetts

Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, Inc. , Massachusetts

Boys and Girls Club of Metrowest, Inc. , Massachusetts

Breaktime Cafe Inc. , Massachusetts

Brookview House, Inc ., Massachusetts

Calculus Project , Massachusetts

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) , Massachusetts

Innovators for Purpose , Massachusetts

Kiddo Byte , Massachusetts

Latino STEM Alliance , Massachusetts

Massachusetts Institute of Technology , Massachusetts

Mass Insight Education and Research Institute Inc. , Massachusetts

Maverick Landing Community Services Inc. , Massachusetts

Museum of Science , Massachusetts

Prospect Hill Academy Charter School Foundation Inc ., Massachusetts

Science and Engineering Education Development (SEED), Massachusetts

Science Club for Girls , Inc., Massachusetts

Science from Scientists, Inc ., Massachusetts

Youth Development Organization, Inc. , Massachusetts

Hispanic Heritage Foundation , New York

National Museum of Mathematics , New York

STEM from Dance , New York

Codefy , Virgina

Cornerstones, Inc , Virginia

National Children's Museum , Washington DC

Society for Science , Washington DC

The 2022 grant proposal submission window will open in the first quarter of 2022. Important dates and guidelines for grant proposal submissions will be communicated through the Akamai Foundation's website later this year.

The Akamai Foundation is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in grades K-12. This year's recipient pool expands the Foundation's reach globally through direct grants to locally-registered charities and global non-government organizations that emphasize assisting under-represented groups within today's technology workforce.

For more information, view the 2020 Foundation Annual Report .

