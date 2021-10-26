Clark Delivers Horn Center and University Art Museum Renovation Projects at California State University, Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark has completed the expansion and renovation of two highly anticipated facilities at California State University (CSU), Long Beach – the University Art Museum and Horn Center.

Photo by Aleksey Kondratyev (Clark Construction Group)

The university's art museum, renamed the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum at California State University, Long Beach, was expanded by 4,000 square feet, more than doubling the exhibit space. The addition bracketing the original brick building has a striking metal panel and stucco façade, with three triangular points adding interest to the roofline. At nearly 15 feet, a diamond-shaped glass vestibule welcomes visitors into the building.

Highlights of the community-centric, 11,000-square-foot museum include galleries with moveable walls, a state-of-the-art education center, a climate-controlled storage room, and outdoor gardens with seating areas. Designed to achieve LEED Silver certification, the museum also features solar panels, energy-efficient fixtures, sustainable building materials, and water-friendly landscaping.

Clark also renovated the neighboring Horn Center, turning the computer lab and advising center into 10 classrooms, two lecture halls with additional all-gender restrooms. The new spaces are more accessible and equipped with the latest in education technology. The revamped Horn Center, one of the largest computer labs in the entire CSU system, will open to students in November.

Completed on schedule, the two buildings were delivered with an outstanding safety record. The Clark team expertly executed the program scope within 17 months, recording over 100,000 craftworker hours with zero recordable incidents.

With substantial completion achieved, staff has begun moving art into the new museum. The Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum will open to the public in February.

