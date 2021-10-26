Greyhound Resumes Travel to Canada as Borders Reopen

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, announced the return of service to Canada following the reopening of the United States-Canada border. Starting today, customers can officially book tickets for trips taking place on November 8 and beyond. The current travel destinations in Canada being offered are Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

"Greyhound is just as excited as our customers to resume cross-border travel to Canada," said Rob Friedman, Chief Commercial Officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "Our goal is to provide our passengers with affordable fares and stress-free transportation as they return to normal travel, especially around the holidays."

Canadian passengers looking to book their travel with Greyhound can do so with a new, dedicated site that provides schedules and all the information they will need. U.S. travelers can book online or through the Greyhound app. For those planning on making the trip north, Canada is currently requiring all visitors to be fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before arrival at the border. Lastly, travelers must register with ArriveCAN online or through the app to provide mandatory travel information. U.S. Travelers are recommended to visit Canada's travel site to learn more about Canada's travel requirements.

When ready to travel, customers can enjoy easy hassle-free boarding at our dedicated terminals, and simply show-and-go by using the e-Ticketing option. From there, customers can then enjoy a safe, comfortable ride, as well as modern amenities, such as onboard entertainment options, free onboard Wi-Fi, power outlets, reclining leather seats and extra legroom.

For more information on how Greyhound is providing stress-free travel to all its customers this holiday season, please visit www.greyhound.com/peace-of-mind. To access media assets that show current Greyhound buses for this and future stories, please visit https://news.greyhound.com/mediapress .

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 1,600 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-231-2222 or visit the website at Greyhound.com . For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter , like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram .

View original content:

SOURCE Greyhound Lines, Inc.