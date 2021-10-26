Hornitos® Tequila Expands Ready-to-Drink Tequila Seltzer Line With New Pineapple Flavor Made with Real Plata Tequila and Refreshing Seltzer, Hornitos Tequila Seltzer Pineapple is Now Available Nationwide Alongside Lime and Mango Flavors

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Not ready for fall just yet? Hornitos is here to keep seltzer season rolling, all year long!

Hornitos® Tequila , a leading premium tequila brand founded on the belief that nothing great ever happens without taking a chance, has announced that it is expanding its Hornitos Tequila Seltzer offerings with a bold, sweet, new flavor: Pineapple.

Hornitos Tequila Seltzer Pineapple combines real Plata Tequila with refreshing seltzer and no artificial sweeteners. The Pineapple flavor boasts an agave character with a distinct, fresh-cut pineapple taste and a hint of creamy sweetness. Now available nationwide, the ready-to-drink tequila seltzers are available in 12 oz cans, contain 112 calories, 5% ABV and have a suggested retail price of $11.99 per four pack.

This past March, Hornitos Tequila Seltzer launched its first-ever ready-to-drink tequila seltzers in two natural flavors - Lime and Mango. Like Hornitos Tequila Seltzer Pineapple, the Lime and Mango flavors contain all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners and less than 115 calories.

"The hard seltzer category has seen incredible growth, with sales making up greater than 50% of the US Ready-To-Drink (RTD) category, and the success of our first two flavors have proven that fans are interested in a tequila-based seltzer option that doesn't compromise on taste," said Rashidi Hodari, Managing Director of Tequila at Beam Suntory. "On the heels of our Lime and Mango flavors, we're proud to offer tequila fans and seltzer drinkers another new delicious offering in Pineapple that showcases the versatility of authentic tequila flavor."

Hornitos Tequila Seltzers join the top-quality portfolio from the tequila leader, which also includes Hornitos Plata Tequila, Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Hornitos Añejo Tequila, Hornitos Cristalino Tequila and Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila, as well as a new line of ready-to-serve premixed margaritas – available in Lime with a hint of Hibiscus, Strawberry Tamarind & Pineapple Poblano.

To learn more about Hornitos Tequila and its shot-taking brand history, visit www.hornitostequila.com or follow along with Hornitos Tequila on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. Hornitos inspires its fans to adopt the same boundary-pushing mindset through its "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign that highlights the extraordinary things that can happen when people are willing to take a chance. Since the inception of "A Shot Worth Taking" in 2017, Hornitos has empowered fans to take their shot and provided funds and opportunities to make their aspirations achievable.

Hornitos' portfolio of premium tequilas includes Hornitos® Plata Tequila, Hornitos® Reposado Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Tequila, Hornitos® Cristalino Tequila, Hornitos® Black Barrel Tequila as well as the recently launched Hornitos® Tequila Seltzer – which comes in Lime, Mango and now Pineapple – and a line of ready-to-serve premixed margaritas – available in Lime, Hibiscus, Strawberry Tamarind & Pineapple Poblano.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Drink Responsibly.

Hornitos® Tequila, 40% alc./vol. ©2021 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

