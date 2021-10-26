Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

InMode Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Quarterly Revenue of $94.2M, 58% Year-Over-Year Growth; GAAP Net Income of $44.7M, 87% increase compared to Q3 2020

Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

InMode Logo (PRNewsfoto/InMode)

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Record quarterly revenues of $94.2 million, an increase of 58% compared to the third quarter of 2020: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 73% of quarterly revenues, while 18% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 9% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
  • Record GAAP net income of $44.7 million, compared to $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP net income of $47.9 million, compared to $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2020
  • Record GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.52, compared to $0.28 in the third quarter of 2020; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.55, compared to $0.31 in the third quarter of 2020
  • Total cash position of $387.4 million as of September 30, 2021, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits

U.S. GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


         Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Revenues

$94,176

$59,714

Gross Margins

85%

84%

Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.

$44,718

$23,895

Earnings per Diluted Share(1)

$0.52

$0.28

*Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


         Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Gross Margins

86%

85%

Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.

$47,910

$26,638

Earnings per Diluted Share(1)

$0.55

$0.31




*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

Management Comments

"We are very pleased to announce another quarter of record results, solid growth and success with our latest product launches," said Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "InMode is continuing its global expansion and is examining establishing a new subsidiary in another major European country. During what is normally a slower summer quarter, sales of hands-free devices very nearly matched the prior quarter. And our advancement into the women's health space was off to a promising start with its inaugural roll-out in the U.S."

"Early in the third quarter, we delivered two new platforms to the market, EmpowerRF and EvolveX. As we have done so far, we will continue to deliver two new platforms every year to maintain our position in the aesthetic market and expand our business by delivering innovative technologies in new medical applications," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, CTO and co-founder of InMode.

"Following the launch of EmpowerRF in the U.S. focused on early adopters, urogynecologists, we are encouraged by the positive feedback that we received so far, and we plan to progress gradually as more and more gynecologists will adopt our unique technology," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode's Chief Medical Officer.

"This was another record revenue quarter in the U.S, supported by our renowned education initiatives and continued expansion. Our workshop attendance reached an all-time high, a solid indication of market demand, physicians' interest, and the trust in our technologies," stated Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 reached $94.2 million, an increase of 58% compared to the third quarter of 2020. "The increase in revenues was driven by the continued success of our core minimally invasive technology, as well as the gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 68% year over year. Patients seeking minimally invasive treatments at unprecedented levels allowed us to maintain the number of disposables sold in comparison to Q2 of 2021, despite seasonal fluctuations traditionally associated with the third quarter. Revenues outside the U.S. represented 34%, with Asia, Europe and Latin America being major contributors to the Company's growth," commented Yair Malca, InMode's Chief Financial Officer.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 85% compared to a gross margin of 84% in the third quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 86% and 85% for the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 48%, compared to 39% in the third quarter of 2020. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 51%, compared to 43% in the third quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily attributable to the company's accelerated growth.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $44.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $23.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2020. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $47.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $26.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of 2020.

2021 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2021, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • Revenues between $343 million and $347 million
  • *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% and 86%
  • *Non-GAAP income from operations between $165 million and $167 million
  • *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(1) between $1.91 and $1.93

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, October 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:  https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157922/ea04627326   
Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from October 26, 2021, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to November 9, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 10157922
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Yair Malca

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (949) 305-0108

Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Phone: (917) 607-8654

Email: ir@inmodemd.com

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

REVENUES

94,176

59,714

247,025

130,920

COST OF REVENUES

13,943

9,395

36,745

20,274

GROSS PROFIT

80,233

50,319

210,280

110,646

OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development

2,248

1,959

7,004

7,207

Sales and marketing

30,835

23,758

84,067

61,293

General and administrative

2,132

1,309

5,884

4,745

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

35,215

27,026

96,955

73,245

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

45,018

23,293

113,325

37,401

Finance income (expenses), net

(65)

798

407

2,063

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

44,953

24,091

113,732

39,464

INCOME TAXES

235

207

1,343

509

NET INCOME

44,718

23,884

112,389

38,955

Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests

-

11

(103)

(39)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.

44,718

23,895

112,286

38,916






NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):





Basic

0.54

0.33

1.39

0.55

Diluted

0.52

0.28

1.31

0.46

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)





Basic

82,705

73,395

80,843

71,084

Diluted

86,264

84,165

85,802

83,788

(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

68,928

68,938

Marketable securities

265,262

142,007

Short-term bank deposits

53,221

49,589

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

22,629

10,499

Other receivables

10,770

3,575

Inventories

19,178

14,983

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

439,988

289,591

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable

450

477

Other receivables

-

2,894

Deferred income taxes, net

607

64

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,652

1,153

Property and equipment, net

1,361

982

Other investments

600

600

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

7,670

6,170

TOTAL ASSETS

447,658

295,761




Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable

8,884

6,410

Contract liabilities

12,804

11,900

Other liabilities

32,183

16,720

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

53,871

35,030

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities

2,279

1,988

Other liabilities

3,936

2,910

Operating lease liabilities

3,546

358

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

9,761

5,256

TOTAL LIABILITIES

63,632

40,286




TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

384,026

255,475

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

447,658

295,761

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income

44,718

23,884

112,389

38,955

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

136

108

378

307

Share-based compensation expenses

3,192

2,404

8,838

9,614

Allowance for doubtful accounts

48

-

375

466

Loss on marketable securities, net

26

11

33

2

Finance expenses (income), net

789

(279)

1,598

(11)

Deferred income taxes, net

(189)

347

(391)

1,173

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable

(4,403)

(7,628)

(12,478)

(10,083)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables

(4,101)

537

(4,418)

(960)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,784)

1,356

(4,195)

(5,463)

Increase in accounts payable

1,161

257

2,474

581

Increase in other liabilities

11,157

4,187

16,194

4,717

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

(277)

5,010

1,195

(1,660)

Net cash provided by operating activities

50,473

30,194

121,992

37,638

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Investment in short-term deposits

(25,090)

(18,090)

(66,090)

(49,699)

Proceeds from short-term deposits

24,090

6,720

62,180

34,810

Purchase of fixed assets

(254)

(103)

(757)

(428)

Purchase of marketable securities

(77,547)

(41,085)

(203,274)

(119,394)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

30,660

25,500

78,642

117,786

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(48,141)

(27,058)

(129,299)

(16,925)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repurchase of ordinary shares

-

-

(11,921)

-

Exercise of options

5,200

698

19,803

3,248

Net cash provided by financing activities

5,200

698

7,882

3,248

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(376)

234

(585)

147

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

7,156

4,068

(10)

24,108






CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

61,772

64,767

68,938

44,727

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

68,928

68,835

68,928

68,835

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

Year ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Revenues by Geography:











United States

62,613

66%

40,880

68%

163,048

66%

95,763

73%

149,488

73%

International

31,563

34%

18,834

32%

83,977

34%

35,157

27%

56,619

27%

Total Net Revenue

94,176

100%

59,714

100%

247,025

100%

130,920

100%

206,107

100%


Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

Year ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Revenues by Category:











Capital equipment revenues

85,067

90%

54,305

91%

220,644

89%

116,862

89%

185,320

90%

Consumables and service revenues

9,109

10%

5,409

9%

26,381

11%

14,058

11%

20,787

10%

Total Net Revenue

94,176

100%

59,714

100%

247,025

100%

130,920

100%

206,107

100%


Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020


%

%

%

%


United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

Revenues by
Technology:













Minimally Invasive

73

73

73

54

70

59

70

74

71

56

72

60

Hands-Free

25

5

18

43

13

34

28

7

21

42

10

34

Non-Invasive

2

22

9

3

17

7

2

19

8

2

18

6


100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

 INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2021

Three months ended September 30, 2020

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

94,176

-

94,176

59,714

-

59,714

COST OF REVENUES

13,943

(301)

13,642

9,395

(155)

9,240

GROSS PROFIT

80,233

301

80,534

50,319

155

50,474

OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development

2,248

(425)

1,823

1,959

(124)

1,835

Sales and marketing

30,835

(2,208)

28,627

23,758

(1,974)

21,784

General and administrative

2,132

(258)

1,874

1,309

(151)

1,158

TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

35,215

(2,891)

32,324

27,026

(2,249)

24,777

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

45,018

3,192

48,210

23,293

2,404

25,697

Finance income (expenses), net

(65)

-

(65)

798

-

798

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

44,953

3,192

48,145

24,091

2,404

26,495

INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)

235

-

235

207

(339)

(132)

NET INCOME

44,718

3,192

47,910

23,884

2,743

26,627

Add: Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

11

-

11

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.

44,718

3,192

47,910

23,895

2,743

26,638








NET INCOME PER
SHARE (1):







Basic

0.54


0.58

0.33


0.36

Diluted

0.52


0.55

0.28


0.31

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)







Basic

82,705


82,705

73,395


73,395

Diluted

86,264


86,494

84,165


84,577

(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

 INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

247,025

-

247,025

130,920

-

130,920

COST OF REVENUES

36,745

(804)

35,941

20,274

(380)

19,894

GROSS PROFIT

210,280

804

211,084

110,646

380

111,026

OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development

7,004

(1,112)

5,892

7,207

(2,132)

5,075

Sales and marketing

84,067

(6,154)

77,913

61,293

(6,569)

54,724

General and administrative

5,884

(768)

5,116

4,745

(533)

4,212

TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

96,955

(8,034)

88,921

73,245

(9,234)

64,011

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

113,325

8,838

122,163

37,401

9,614

47,015

Finance income, net

407

-

407

2,063

-

2,063

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

113,732

8,838

122,570

39,464

9,614

49,078

INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)

1,343

-

1,343

509

(763)

(254)

NET INCOME

112,389

8,838

121,227

38,955

10,377

49,332

Add: Net Income attributable
to non-controlling interests

(103)

-

(103)

(39)

-

(39)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.

112,286

8,838

121,124

38,916

10,377

49,293








NET INCOME PER
SHARE (1):







Basic

1.39


1.50

0.55


0.69

Diluted

1.31


1.41

0.46


0.59

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)







Basic

80,843


80,843

71,084


71,084

Diluted

85,802


86,059

83,788


84,122

(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-reports-record-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-quarterly-revenue-of-94-2m-58-year-over-year-growth-gaap-net-income-of-44-7m-87-increase-compared-to-q3-2020--301408030.html

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.