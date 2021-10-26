No limits for music: Jasmine Flower gathers global voices

NANJING, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Jiangsu has initiated a Jasmine Flower Folk Song Singing Challenge, organized by Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, on the province's overseas tourism social media accounts (Facebook, TikTok and Instagram), calling for people from different countries and regions to sing along the classic folk song <Jasmine Flower>. The campaign aims to enhance Jiangsu's city brand among global netizens.

Meanwhile, KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) are invited to take the lead in participating in the Jasmine Flower Challenge and thus bring more people from their relative online communities to the grand cyber music event.

The event has also been launched on TikTok, the most popular short video platform in the world.

<

Jasmine Flower

> is a famous folk song in

Jiangsu

province. It has also been known to the world as a representative of Chinese folk culture thanks to the opera

, a Puccini's work based on an ancient fable set in China . The song was also sung at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and various international occasions and has become one of the world's most classic folk songs.

Since it launched in September, the Jasmine Challenge has collected works from the network and prepared to pick out the Top1 piece. The activity has reached more than 1.52 million fans in many countries and regions in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa. In addition, it has gained nearly 200,000 interactions with relative posts.

Participants joined in the singing in various forms, including acappella, violin, cello, piano and guitar.

The overseas social media platforms of Jiangsu Province rank among the tops in the "National Provincial-level Cultural and Tourism New Media International Communication Index List" released by the China Cultural Tourism Industry Index Laboratory. Also, in the "China BrandOS TOP100 Social Media influence of overseas brands", Jiangsu platforms were presented as a typical case of overseas social media marketing in China's cultural tourism industry.

Jiangsu makes voices into a communication medium and dedicates to break the limits of language and culture with the charm of music. The initiative offers the audience a chance to enjoy the tranquillity and beauty of Jiangsu through the power of music and bring closer the province and tourists from all over the world.

The Jasmine Challenge is still on, don't hesitate to participate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism