Rollins, Inc. Reports Third Quarter And Nine Month 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company recorded third quarter revenues of $650.2 million, an increase of 11.4% over the prior year's third quarter revenue of $583.7 million. Rollins' reported net income was $93.9 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $79.6 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

Rollins' revenues rose 12.2% for the first nine months of 2021 to $1.824 billion compared to $1.625 billion for the prior year. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $285.4 million or $0.58 per diluted share compared to $198.2 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $262.1 million or $0.53, respectively, compared to $204.9 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the same period last year.

The Company, as planned and previously disclosed, disposed of the majority of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. The gain related to the disposition of these properties in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $31.5 million pre-tax. The third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a one-time non-cash expense of $6.7 million for the accelerated restricted stock vesting for our late Chairman, R. Randall Rollins.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are proud of the performance and dedication of our employees and are very pleased with our strong financial results for both the quarter and first nine months of 2021. We remain confident of our continued success for 2021."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, Crane Pest Control and MissQuito, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com , www.pestdefense.com , www.clarkpest.com , www.orkincanada.ca , www.westernpest.com , www.callnorthwest.com , www. mccallservice .com, www.crittercontrol.com , www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com , www.orkinau.com , www.walthamservices.com , www.opcpest.com , www.permatreat.com , www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk , www.aardwolfpestkare.com , www.cranepestcontrol. com , www.missquito.com and www.rollins.com . You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

*Adjusted amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's confidence in its continued success. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events and can be identified by the fact that they relate to future actions, performance or results rather than strictly to historical or current facts.

Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong, and, accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Among the general factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements and estimated results and financial condition are those factors listed in periodic reports filed by Rollins with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those factors discussed under Item 1.A., "Risk Factors" of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020, which factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's belief that its accounting estimates and assumptions, financial condition and results of operations may change materially in future periods in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the outcomes of any pending claim, proceeding, litigation, regulatory action or investigation filed against us, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including, but not limited to, the Company's ongoing SEC investigation; the Company's belief that the ongoing SEC investigation is primarily focused on how it established accruals and reserves at period-ends and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings, and the Company's inability to predict the outcome of the SEC investigation; risks related to the Company's belief that its current cash and cash equivalent balances, future cash flows expected to be generated from operating activities and available borrowings under its credit facilities will be sufficient to finance its current operations and obligations, and fund expansion of the business for the foreseeable future; the Company's belief that it maintains adequate liquidity and capital resources that are directed to finance domestic operations and obligations and to fund expansion of its domestic business for the foreseeable future without regard to its foreign deposits; exposure of certain market risks in the ordinary course of our business, including fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange fluctuations; risks related to changes in industry practices or technologies; and competitive factors and pricing practices.

No assurances can be given that the results and financial condition contemplated in any forward-looking statements will be achieved or will be achieved in any particular timetable. Rollins assumes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statements as a result of events or developments subsequent to the date of this press release, including any such statements related to COVID-19. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures Rollins makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)















At September 30, (unaudited)



2021



2020 ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 117,655

$ 95,440 Trade accounts receivables, net



152,866



138,392 Financed receivables, net



27,294



24,091 Materials and supplies



26,976



30,386 Other current assets



48,663



43,527 Total Current Assets



373,454



331,836 Equipment and property, net



131,549



186,825 Goodwill



665,645



619,656 Customer contracts, net



284,393



275,366 Trademarks and tradenames, net



108,231



104,610 Other intangible assets, net



9,914



9,966 Operating lease, right-of-use assets



251,374



211,345 Financed receivables, long-term, net



45,410



37,430 Benefit plan assets



1,118



1,198 Deferred income tax assets



2,568



2,165 Other assets



31,157



25,669 Total Assets

$ 1,904,813

$ 1,806,066 LIABILITIES











Accounts payable



38,509



56,393 Accrued insurance, current



34,790



31,756 Accrued compensation and related liabilities



96,285



88,566 Unearned revenue



151,645



139,734 Operating lease liabilities, current



76,684



72,197 Current portion of long-term debt



18,750



15,625 Other current liabilities



60,833



64,868 Total Current Liabilities



477,496



469,139 Accrued insurance, less current portion



32,582



36,164 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



177,381



140,795 Long-term debt



49,250



154,375 Deferred income tax liabilities



13,288



15,244 Long-term accrued liabilities



53,187



57,633 Total Liabilities



803,184



873,350 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock



492,049



491,624 Retained earnings and other equity



609,580



441,092 Total stockholders' equity



1,101,629



932,716 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,904,813

$ 1,806,066

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 REVENUES























Customer services

$ 650,199

$ 583,698

$ 1,823,957

$ 1,624,928 COSTS AND EXPENSES























Cost of services provided



305,474



275,474



864,888



782,248 Depreciation and amortization



23,617



22,404



70,519



65,926 Sales, general and administrative



194,261



168,006



539,951



497,121 Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense



—



6,691



—



6,691 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net



(447)



1,355



(33,598)



629 Interest expense, net



222



866



1,334



4,491 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



127,072



108,902



380,863



267,822 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



33,219



29,323



95,513



69,617 NET INCOME

$ 93,853

$ 79,579

$ 285,350

$ 198,205 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED1

$ 0.19

$ 0.16

$ 0.58

$ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



492,069



491,631



492,058



491,236

1 All prior year share and per share data have been adjusted to account for the three-for-two stock split effective December 10, 2020.

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release, and the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues on a constant exchange rate, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in today's conference call. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance because they allow it to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains or the accelerated stock vesting expense. The Company uses organic revenues and organic revenues on a constant exchange rate to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and the change in foreign currency rates. The Company uses free cash flow to demonstrate its ability to generate cash.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in today's earnings release and conference call with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,

















Better/

















Better/









2021

2020

(Worse)

%

2021

2020

(Worse)

%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and EPS













































Net income

$ 93,853

$ 79,579

$ 14,274

17.9 % $ 285,350

$ 198,205

$ 87,145

44.0 % Property disposition gains



—



—



—

—



(31,517)



—



(31,517)

—

Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense



—



6,691



(6,691)

—



—



6,691



(6,691)

—

Adjusted income taxes on excluded items



—



—



—

—



8,287



—



8,287

—

Adjusted net income

$ 93,853

$ 86,270

$ 7,583

8.8 % $ 262,120

$ 204,896

$ 57,224

27.9 % Adjusted net income per share - basic and diluted1

$ 0.19

$ 0.18

$ 0.01

5.6 % $ 0.53

$ 0.42

$ 0.11

26.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted1



492,069



491,631



438

0.1 %

492,058



491,236



822

0.2 %















































Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues and Organic Revenues on a Constant Exchange Rate













































Revenues

$ 650,199

$ 583,698

$ 66,501

11.4 % $ 1,823,957

$ 1,624,928

$ 199,029

12.2 % Revenues from acquisitions



(12,671)



—



(12,671)

—



(43,931)



—



(43,931)

—

Organic revenues



637,528



583,698



53,830

9.2 %

1,780,026



1,624,928



155,098

9.5 % Adjustment to organic revenues on a constant exchange rate



(431)



—



(431)

—



(10,314)



—



(10,314)

—

Organic revenues on a constant exchange rate

$ 637,097

$ 583,698

$ 53,399

9.2 % $ 1,769,712

$ 1,624,928

$ 144,784

8.9 %















































Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













































Net income

$ 93,853

$ 79,579

$ 14,274

17.9 % $ 285,350

$ 198,205

$ 87,145

44.0 % Depreciation and amortization



23,617



22,404



1,213

5.4



70,519



65,926



4,593

7.0

Interest expense, net



222



866



(644)

(74.4)



1,334



4,491



(3,157)

(70.3)

Provision for income taxes



33,219



29,323



3,896

13.3



95,513



69,617



25,896

37.2

EBITDA



150,911



132,172



18,739

14.2 %

452,716



338,239



114,477

33.8 % Property disposition gains



—



—



—

—



(31,517)



—



(31,517)

—

Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense



—



6,691



(6,691)

—



—



6,691



(6,691)

—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 150,911

$ 138,863

$ 12,048

8.7 % $ 421,199

$ 344,930

$ 76,269

22.1 %















































Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow













































Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 79,706

$ 105,835

$ (26,129)

(24.7) % $ 298,911

$ 340,607

$ (41,696)

(12.2) % Purchases of equipment and property



(6,802)



(5,249)



(1,553)

(29.6)



(20,031)



(17,690)



(2,341)

(13.2)

Free Cash Flow

$ 72,904

$ 100,586

$ (27,682)

(27.5) % $ 278,880

$ 322,917

$ (44,037)

(13.6) %

1 All prior year share and per share data have been adjusted to account for the three-for-two stock split effective December 10, 2020.

